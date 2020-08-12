Petrofac Sets Net Zero and Diversity Targets

Petrofac revealed Tuesday that it has set two new targets to reach by 2030.

Petrofac revealed Tuesday that it has set two new targets to reach by 2030; net zero in scope one and two emissions and an increase of the number of women in its senior roles to 30 percent.

The company’s net zero strategy is focused on three areas, which it dubs “reduce, transform, enable”. Under this plan the company aims to cut its emissions by implementing “energy efficiencies and low carbon strategies” on sites and operations, adopt new technologies and support its clients, partners and suppliers in their lower carbon ambitions.

Petrofac plans to achieve its 30 percent diversity target through a series of measures, including the continuation of embedding diversity targets in management scorecards, the development of its in-house diversity and inclusion capability and the implementation of the Women in Leadership and ‘working without bias’ training programs for all its employees.

“Our vision is to be the preferred services partner to the energy industry, trusted to deliver to high quality and standards,” Petrofac Group Chief Executive Ayman Asfari said in a company statement.

“Our sustainability agenda is key to this aspiration and the environmental and diversity targets we are announcing … represent a significant step forward,” Asfari added.

“Our net zero target supports the principles of the Paris Agreement, the UK government’s net zero goal, and is aligned with our clients’ own ambitions as the sector moves to a net zero future. Our gender diversity target will help develop more women leaders for Petrofac and our industry and builds on our work of increasing female representation at both Board and junior levels,” the Petrofac head went on to say.

Petrofac provides integrated services across the oil and gas asset life cycle in 29 countries worldwide, its website states. The business, which is registered in Jersey, has a 38-year operating record.



