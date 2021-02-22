Petrofac Sells UK In-Person Training Business

Petrofac has revealed that it has divested its in-person training business in Scotland to 3t Energy Group.

As part of the sale – which includes Petrofac’s survival and marine, health and safety, fire and major emergency management capability and facilities in Aberdeen and Montrose – 104 employees will move to 3t Energy Group. Petrofac said its training offering in the UK will now comprise digital content development, the provision of proprietary learning and competency management software, and virtually delivered emergency response and crisis management services.

Petrofac outlined that the divestiture was in line with its strategy to “combine industry expertise with technology to accelerate and assure competence and support best-in-class emergency response”. The value of the deal was not disclosed by Petrofac or 3t Energy Group.

Following its purchase, 3t Energy Group said it will now become a supplier to Petrofac for its in-person UK training requirements. The company outlined that the move consolidates the business as the UK’s largest provider of global energy training services.

The purchase of Petrofac’s UK training centers, which is 3t Energy Group’s fourth acquisition in three years, adds to the company’s existing training centers in the UK and compliments the group’s digital learning and workforce development technology, 3t Transform, 3t Energy Group highlighted. It also adds marine training and further major emergency management capabilities to the 3t Energy Group.

Commenting on the deal, the global head of Petrofac Training Services, Patty Eid, said, “we are refocusing our North Sea offering with an emphasis on digital competency management, online learning and emergency response”.

“Further afield, these skills continue to bolster our international training proposition and pursuit of in-country value, by providing our global client-base and their workforce development and nationalization programs, with access to the latest digital tools,” Eid added.

“Our UK training instructors have been bringing people home safely for four decades, setting many firsts along the way. We’re exceptionally proud of that heritage, and the contribution of the team over that time. We thank them for their service and look forward to their continued success under the stewardship of 3t Energy Group,” Eid went on to say.

Kevin Franklin, the chief executive officer of 3t Energy Group, said, “buying Petrofac’s UK in-person training presence was an excellent opportunity that we had to explore”.

“It allows us to extend our customer offering and demonstrates our commitment to providing the very best training to the energy industry,” he added.

“We’re proud that our state-of-the-art training makes our clients’ businesses safer, more efficient and more profitable. With Petrofac’s strong training pedigree and world-class staff, the acquisition both broadens and strengthens our market leading offer,” Franklin went on to say.

Mark Corrigan, the chairman of 3t Energy Group, said, “this is a strategic acquisition for 3t Energy which will have a transformational impact on the group”.

“The deal expands our portfolio of services and our training now reaches most parts of the energy eco-system, including the fast-growing renewables sector,” he added.

“The deal also perfectly complements our market-leading digital learning and workforce development technology, which is 3t Transform,” he continued.

