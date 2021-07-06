Petrofac Scores Neptune Contract Extension
Petrofac announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a three year contract extension from Neptune Energy.
The deal, which is said to be valued in the region of $14 million, comes into effect on January 1, 2022, and includes the provision of operations and maintenance services for Neptune Energy’s Cygnus Alpha platform in the Southern North Sea. The contract incorporates options to extend its term, Petrofac noted.
Petrofac began working on the pre-operational phase of Cygnus, which is described as the largest gas field discovery in the Southern North Sea for 30 years, back in 2011. In addition to its operations and maintenance services contract, Petrofac currently provides engineering services and emergency response support to Neptune Energy.
“Our support of Neptune Energy, like many of our North Sea clients, focuses on the provision of skilled personnel who work hard to drive value through safe and efficient operations,” Petrofac’s Chief Operating Officer, Nick Shorten, said in a company statement.
“The renewal of this longstanding contract recognizes the commitment and expertise of our team, and the knowledge they have built of the asset. What better way to celebrate ten years supporting the Cygnus field,” he added.
Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said, “Petrofac has been an integral part of the team at Cygnus over the past decade”.
“The awarding of this contract extension ensures we retain skilled personnel with in-depth knowledge of the asset and underlines our commitment to strengthening our relationships with service partners,” Thomas went on to say.
Cygnus is a crucial component of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure that is capable of producing approximately six percent of UK domestic gas demand, Petrofac highlights on its website.
Earlier this month, Petrofac revealed that it had been awarded a two and a half year brownfield project with Ithaca Energy, which was valued in the region of $17million.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Aker Solutions Lands Offshore FEED Deal
- Pemex Will Operate Mexico's Biggest Private Oil Find
- $4B Chevron-run Project Advances
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Troll Phase 3 Start Up Gets Go Ahead
- Explosion Off Azerbaijan Caused by Mud Volcano
- OPEC+ Deal Fails
- Petrofac Scores Neptune Contract Extension
- Oil at 6 Year High as OPEC+ Hits Crisis Mode
- Analyst Talks Latest OPEC+ Breakdown
- Energy Inflation Gathers Pace in Europe
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal
- TotalEnergies Partners with Uber
- Hurricane Energy Announces Board Changes
- Eni and Uniper in Decarbonization MOU
- TotalEnergies Becomes Rugby World Cup Sponsor
- Advisories Issued on Tropical Storm Elsa
- Onshore-Powered Offshore Field Starts Production
- Aker Solutions Lands Offshore FEED Deal
- Equinor Decides on $760MM+ Project
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon