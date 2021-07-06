Petrofac Scores Neptune Contract Extension

Petrofac announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a three year contract extension from Neptune Energy.

The deal, which is said to be valued in the region of $14 million, comes into effect on January 1, 2022, and includes the provision of operations and maintenance services for Neptune Energy’s Cygnus Alpha platform in the Southern North Sea. The contract incorporates options to extend its term, Petrofac noted.

Petrofac began working on the pre-operational phase of Cygnus, which is described as the largest gas field discovery in the Southern North Sea for 30 years, back in 2011. In addition to its operations and maintenance services contract, Petrofac currently provides engineering services and emergency response support to Neptune Energy.

“Our support of Neptune Energy, like many of our North Sea clients, focuses on the provision of skilled personnel who work hard to drive value through safe and efficient operations,” Petrofac’s Chief Operating Officer, Nick Shorten, said in a company statement.

“The renewal of this longstanding contract recognizes the commitment and expertise of our team, and the knowledge they have built of the asset. What better way to celebrate ten years supporting the Cygnus field,” he added.

Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said, “Petrofac has been an integral part of the team at Cygnus over the past decade”.

“The awarding of this contract extension ensures we retain skilled personnel with in-depth knowledge of the asset and underlines our commitment to strengthening our relationships with service partners,” Thomas went on to say.

Cygnus is a crucial component of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure that is capable of producing approximately six percent of UK domestic gas demand, Petrofac highlights on its website.

Earlier this month, Petrofac revealed that it had been awarded a two and a half year brownfield project with Ithaca Energy, which was valued in the region of $17million.

