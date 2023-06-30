Petrofac Scores $700MM ADNOC Deal

'We are thrilled to have been selected by ADNOC'.

Petrofac announced Friday that ADNOC has awarded the company a $700 million engineering, procurement, and construction project.

In a statement posted on its website, Petrofac said it has been selected by ADNOC subsidiary ADNOC Gas Processing to undertake a “significant” new EPC project at ADNOC’s Habshan Complex.

The contract, awarded to Petrofac Emirates, involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of a new gas compressor plant, Petrofac revealed. The new plant will comprise three gas compressor trains, associated utilities, and power systems and will support ADNOC to “substantially” increase gas output from the Habshan Complex, Petrofac outlined.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by ADNOC, one of Petrofac’s longest-standing customers, to undertake this significant new EPC project in our home market of the UAE,” Tareq Kawash, Petrofac’s Group Chief Executive, said in a company statement.

“We very much look forward to working together with ADNOC to safely and sustainably develop this critical energy resource,” he added.

Elie Lahoud, the Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac Engineering and Construction, said, “Petrofac has a long and strong track record supporting ADNOC in the UAE, rooted in our steadfast commitment to maximizing local delivery, investing in the local supply chain, and developing local teams”.

“This focus on In-Country Value will once again underpin our approach to delivery for ADNOC on the strategically significant Habshan Complex,” Lahoud added.

At the time of writing, neither ADNOC nor ADNOC Gas have made any mention of the Petrofac deal on the news section of their websites.

On its site, ADNOC Gas noted that gas processing provides the engine of its operations, “with the Habshan complex at its heart”.

“Onshore, we operate one of the world’s largest gas processing plants, the five plants of the vast Habshan Complex with its 14 processing trains and 6.1 bscfd capacity,” the company states on its site.

Petrofac Backlog

In a trading update posted on its site earlier this week, Petrofac announced that the group’s backlog was expected to “significantly increase” to approximately $5.6 billion at June 30, 2023, “reflecting strong order intake in both Engineering & Construction (E&C) and Asset Solutions”.

In the update, Petrofac pegged its E&C order backlog at $3.5 billion and its Asset Solutions backlog at $2.1 billion at June 30. The group’s order backlog at December 31, 2022, stood at $3.4 billion, according to the update, which showed that the E&C backlog made up $1.6 billion of this total and the Asset Solutions backlog made up $1.8 billion of the total.

“In the first six months of the year we have announced over three and a half billion dollars in new work across E&C and Asset Solutions, in both the traditional and new energy sectors, and continue to pursue a strong pipeline of future opportunities in core geographies,” Kawash said in the update.

“By further progressing our plans to strengthen the financial position of the group by unlocking the working capital built up through the pandemic, and building on the momentum of the significant awards won in the first half, we are focused on delivering Petrofac’s potential,” he added.

“We have an exceptional EPC and Operations capability that is well positioned to deliver and support critical energy infrastructure for the world’s leading resource holders,” Kawash went on to state.

$1.5B Algeria Deal

Earlier this month, Petrofac announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with STEP Polymers SPA, a subsidiary of Sonatrach, for the design and build of its petrochemical complex in the Arzew Industrial Zone in Algeria.

In a statement posted on its site, Petrofac said it will deliver the $1.5 billion project with its joint venture partner China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corporation (HQC), highlighting that Petrofac’s share is valued at over $1 billion.

“Broadening Petrofac’s portfolio within the petrochemical sector, this contract builds on our 25 year track record of safely delivering strategically significant energy infrastructure in Algeria, while developing local workforces,” Kawash said in a company statement earlier in June.

Last month, Petrofac announced that a Petrofac-led joint venture had been notified of a conditional award by STEP Polymers SPA for a petrochemical engineering, procurement, and construction contract valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

In a statement posted on its site back in May, Petrofac said, “this is a significant downstream project, which will form part of the Arzew Industrial Zone, located west of Algiers, supporting Algeria’s energy strategy”.

The contract covers the design and build of two major integrated processing units and includes the delivery of a new propane dehydrogenation unit and polypropylene production unit, as well as associated utilities and infrastructure for the site, Petrofac highlighted in its May statement. The asset is expected to produce 550,000 tons of polypropylene per year, Petrofac revealed last month.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com