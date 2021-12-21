Petrofac Renews Deal For Work On Neptune’s North Sea Assets

Petrofac has won a two-year contract extension for the provision of engineering services to Neptune-operated platforms in the UK North Sea.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac has won a two-year contract extension for the provision of engineering services to Neptune-operated platforms in the UK Southern North Sea.

Neptune Energy said that Petrofac would provide engineering services for the Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms. The contract extension will take effect from January 1, 2022.

Cygnus Alpha consists of three bridge-linked platforms – a wellhead drilling center, a processing unit, and living quarters which also has a central control room. Cygnus Bravo is an unmanned satellite platform located some 4 miles northwest of Cygnus Alpha.

“Petrofac is an important partner for Neptune Energy in the UK with a strong and well-established understanding of the Cygnus assets. The offshore team’s detailed knowledge supports the safe and optimal operation of the facility, and reduces time and costs associated with planning engineering activities,” Alexandra Thomas, Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, stated.

Under the contract, Petrofac will provide a range of brownfield engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services for the Cygnus field. The new contract follows the award of a separate, three-year deal extension to the company earlier this year for operations and maintenance support in the UK.

To remind, Petrofac started working on the pre-operational phase of Cygnus in 2011. The service company celebrated its 10th anniversary of supporting the Cygnus field earlier in 2021.

“Our operations experience on Cygnus gives our engineering team unique insight into how to manage key brownfield integrity scopes and EPC modifications with ultra-efficient results, reducing the impact on operations and minimizing downtime so that Neptune can continue to meet critical energy demand,” Nick Shorten, Petrofac’s Chief Operating Officer, claimed.

The Cygnus field is a crucial component of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing approximately 6 percent of UK domestic gas demand and typically exporting over 250 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

