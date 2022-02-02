Petrofac Picks Stena Rig For Drilling Ops Off UK

Stena Drilling has won a new deal for the hire of one of its semi-submersible drilling rigs for work off the UK.

Stena said that Petrofac hired the Stena Don semi-sub and that the contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2022 and last 80 days.

The contract has been awarded in support of a one-firm well campaign on Tailwind Energy’s Gannet E field in the UK North Sea.

The contract with Petrofac includes an option to extend for up to three optional wells on behalf of other clients with an estimated total option scope duration of 55 days.

“Stena Drilling is delighted to secure further work with Petrofac in the UKCS for the Stena Don following a successful campaign in 2021 and look forward to working with Petrofac and Tailwind to complete a safe and efficient campaign once again,” the drilling contractor stated.

This is not the first time that Petrofac hired the Stena Don for work off the UK. The last time this happened was January 2021 and it was for the Evelyn development, managed and operated by Petrofac on behalf of Tailwind.

The well was completed by October 2021 and was able to successfully flow 10,000 barrels per day, constrained by surface equipment. It is now awaiting the installation of subsea facilities and a pipeline planned for 2022.

Like with Gannet E, Tailwind is the 100 percent owner of the Evelyn field which will – again like Gannet E – produce oil via the Triton FPSO, 46.42 percent owned by Tailwind.

As for the Stena Don, it had somewhat of an excursion recently as it ventured outside of the North Sea for the first time when it drilled the Anchois well for Chariot off Morocco.

Last month, Chariot claimed that the results of the Anchois well were a “tremendous outcome” for the company. Preliminary interpretation of the data confirmed the presence of significant gas accumulations in the appraisal and exploration objectives of the Anchois-2 well with a calculated net gas pay totaling more than 330 feet, almost double of what the original Anchois-1 discovery well found.

The rig itself is a harsh environment dynamically positioned Class 3 semi-submersible drilling rig that has a capability for a water depth up to 1,640 feet. It was built by Kvaerner Warnow Werft Shipyard in Germany in 2001.

