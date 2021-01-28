Petrofac Nets Enhanced Ineos North Sea Deal

Petrofac is set to build on its provision of operations and maintenance support services for Ineos FPS following the award of an enhanced five-year contract.

Petrofac announced that it is set to build on its provision of operations and maintenance support services for Ineos FPS following the award of an enhanced five-year contract.

Under the deal, Petrofac will continue to supply personnel to the Unity Platform in the Central North Sea, the onshore Cruden Bay Terminal and other landline sites. The contract has also been reconfigured to include engineering and construction support, Petrofac revealed.

The company said offshore personnel will continue to be deployed via Petrofac’s delivery hub, through which all of its operations and maintenance contracts are managed. Petrofac noted that the award strengthens its existing relationship with Ineos FPS in the UK Continental Shelf, where it already provides a maintenance consultancy service.

“Over the past year we have been supporting Ineos FPS as they work to transform the Forties Pipeline System, and during this time our teams have developed a great understanding of both our client’s onshore and offshore sites,” Nick Shorten, the managing director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services, West, said in a company statement.

“The enhancement of this contract demonstrates our client’s continued confidence in our ability to maintain safe operations while delivering improvements to production efficiency. We very much look forward to continue working with Ineos to unlock further value,” the Petrofac managing director went on to say.

In September last year, Petrofac announced the award of a five year, multi-million dollar, integrated services contract with Ithaca Energy, which will integrate operations, maintenance, engineering, construction, and onshore and offshore technical support across Ithaca’s North Sea operated asset base. In September 2019, Petrofac revealed that it was awarded a “major” contract extension in support of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited’s North Sea operations.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries. The Forties Pipeline System is a 100 percent Ineos owned integrated oil and gas liquid transportation and processing system. It has a nominal capacity of over five hundred thousand barrels per day serving the central area of the North Sea in both the UK and Norway, Ineos highlights on its website.

