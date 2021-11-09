Petrofac Nets $96MM Petronas Deal

Petrofac has announced that it has been awarded a new contract worth around $96 million (MYR399 million) by Petronas subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd.

The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) scope of work will encompass the delivery of the new Bintulu Additional Gas Sales Facilities 2 (BAGSF-2) plant located onshore at Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak, Petrofac noted.

The company revealed that the greenfield development includes a process and utilities unit, an effluent treatment unit, a metering skid, a fire water tank, pumps, a flare system and main substation building. The project will also involve brownfield modifications and tie-in within an existing Petronas plant, also located in Bintulu.

“We have been working closely with Petronas since 2004, using our broad services capability and expertise to support the development of Malaysia’s energy infrastructure,” Petrofac’s chief operating officer, Nick Shorten, said in a company statement.

“The contract will be delivered by Petrofac Group’s local subsidiary, Petrofac Engineering Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, with engineering support from Petrofac-RNZ and local supply chain and subcontractors, further underpinning our commitment to local delivery,” Shorten added in the statement.

Petrofac’s latest deal is one of several announced recently. Last month, the company revealed that it had been awarded an EPC contract, valued at around $640 million (EUR 550 million), by PC ORLEN Lietuva to support a modernization, environmental upgrade and expansion program at its Mažeikiai refinery in north-west Lithuania. In September, the company announced that it had been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by Tatweer Petroleum to support their gas distribution network project in Bahrain and revealed that it had secured a contract valued at over $100 million with Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company to deliver their Erawin Field Development Project Phase 1 Early Production Facilities.

Petrofac describes itself as a leading international service provider to the energy industry. The company employs 8,500 people across more than 30 offices, according to its website.

