Petrofac Makes New Senior UK Appointment

Petrofac has announced that it has made a senior UK appointment to support the continued growth of its offering in the new and renewable energy sectors.

Anne Haase, who has joined the company as a business development director, will spearhead the group’s operations and maintenance focus for new and renewable energy, Petrofac noted. Haase will build on Petrofac’s operations and maintenance capability in wind, carbon capture usage and storage, hydrogen, and waste to value, the company revealed.

“Having spent 20 years in the sector, including a decade in senior O&M roles, Anne is incredibly well placed to work with our clients to translate Petrofac’s 26-year oil and gas operations track record into ultra-efficient O&M approaches for the renewables and new energy sectors,” Jonathan Carpenter, the vice president of Petrofac’s New Energy Services business, said in a company statement.

“Working alongside our New Energy leadership team Anne will continue to bring focus to our commitment to support the world’s evolving energy needs and decarbonization targets through the management and maintenance of new and renewable energy infrastructure,” he added.

Commenting on her new role, Haase said, “I’m thrilled to join … [Petrofac’s] growing, forward-thinking team, who are already using their knowledge to deliver ‘first of a kind’ projects with global applicability”.

“I’m so looking forward to collaborating with them, our partners and clients to drive further progress in support of a lower carbon future,” Haase added.

Last month, Petrofac announced that its chief financial officer, Alastair Cochran, had advised the board of his intention to leave and take up a new role outside the group on September 1. Afonso Reis e Sousa, the current group treasurer and head of tax, will succeed Cochran, the company revealed.

In October last year, Petrofac announced that its group chief executive, Ayman Asfari, had decided to retire as at the end of 2020 to focus on his family, health, and charitable interests. Sami Iskander joined as deputy chief executive on November 1, 2020, and assumed the role of group chief executive on January 1.

