Petrofac Loses ADNOC Job

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

ADNOC Cancels $1.65B Dalma Gas Contracts

Petrofac revealed Thursday that it received notice of termination from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of two recently awarded contracts for the Dalma Gas Development Project. The contracts were said to have a total value of over $1.65 billion.

Read the full article here

Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1

Baker Hughes Co. outlined that it expects to record a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $15 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The company also stated that ongoing uncertainty tied to oil demand is dramatically affecting its primary customers’ investment and operating plans.

Read the full article here

Trump Says OPEC+ Looking to Cut 20MMbpd

OPEC+ is looking to cut 20 million barrels per day (MMbpd), not 10MMbpd, according to U.S. President Donald Trump. Analysts were skeptical of the claim to say the least.

Read the full article here

OPEC+ Cuts Couldn't Keep Oil From Sinking

Bloomberg outlined how not even the unprecedented OPEC+ deal to take millions of barrels off the market could save oil prices from crashing.

Read the full article here

Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers

Bloomberg reported that the latest oil production cut deal depends on a sharp downturn in shale that will likely bring about a wave of bankruptcies and job losses. According to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, almost 40 percent of oil and natural gas producers face insolvency within the year if crude prices remain near $30 a barrel.

Read the full article here

Here’s What’s Coming

Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…

Weak Demand and Swelling Inventories Demand Attention

ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans

New Corpus Christi Oil Dock Loads First Vessel

Total Awards Well Design Software Contract

BCE-Mach III Closes on Alta Mesa, Kingfisher Acquisition

Keystone XL Hits Another Snag in Court

Cimarex to Cut Up to 60 Percent of Planned Capex

SandRidge Energy Places Some Staff on WARN Leave

Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com