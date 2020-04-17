Petrofac Loses ADNOC Job
ADNOC Cancels $1.65B Dalma Gas Contracts
Petrofac revealed Thursday that it received notice of termination from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of two recently awarded contracts for the Dalma Gas Development Project. The contracts were said to have a total value of over $1.65 billion.
Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1
Baker Hughes Co. outlined that it expects to record a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $15 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The company also stated that ongoing uncertainty tied to oil demand is dramatically affecting its primary customers’ investment and operating plans.
Trump Says OPEC+ Looking to Cut 20MMbpd
OPEC+ is looking to cut 20 million barrels per day (MMbpd), not 10MMbpd, according to U.S. President Donald Trump. Analysts were skeptical of the claim to say the least.
OPEC+ Cuts Couldn't Keep Oil From Sinking
Bloomberg outlined how not even the unprecedented OPEC+ deal to take millions of barrels off the market could save oil prices from crashing.
Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
Bloomberg reported that the latest oil production cut deal depends on a sharp downturn in shale that will likely bring about a wave of bankruptcies and job losses. According to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, almost 40 percent of oil and natural gas producers face insolvency within the year if crude prices remain near $30 a barrel.
- Weak Demand and Swelling Inventories Demand Attention
- ConocoPhillips Unveils Curtailment Plans
- New Corpus Christi Oil Dock Loads First Vessel
- Total Awards Well Design Software Contract
- BCE-Mach III Closes on Alta Mesa, Kingfisher Acquisition
- Keystone XL Hits Another Snag in Court
- Cimarex to Cut Up to 60 Percent of Planned Capex
- SandRidge Energy Places Some Staff on WARN Leave
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
