Petrofac Launches North Sea Decom Campaign

Petrofac reported Wednesday that its Engineering and Production Services (EPS) unit has begun activity on its previously awarded well decommissioning contract for the Rubie and Renee fields in the U.K. Continental Shelf (UKCS).

For the next three months Petrofac will provide well operator, well engineering and project management services to decommission four wells within Rubie and Renee, the company noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The fields are located approximately 200 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen, U.K.

“We are excited to kick-off this critical well decommissioning activity,” remarked Nick Shorten, managing director for Petrofac EPS West. “The contract builds on our existing track record for delivering well operator and project management services for clients globally, but specifically in the UKCS where in recent years we have successfully delivered numerous multi-well decommissioning campaigns, permanently abandoning 25 wells since 2016.”

Petrofac noted that it will decommission three of the wells on a lump sum turnkey basis. It added that it will oversee detailed planning, direct procurement and management of all subcontracted services – including provisioning a semi-submersible rig – to deliver the well decommissioning campaign.

“We have delivered significant savings for our clients during these campaigns and are delighted to capitalize on our track record by decommissioning three of the four wells on a lump sum turnkey basis to align with our client’s operating strategy,” concluded Shorten. “We look forward to safely delivering this work over the next three months.”

