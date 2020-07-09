Petrofac JV Secures $135MM Kazakhstan Deal
Petrofac revealed Thursday that a joint venture between its engineering and production services (EPS) division and Isker has secured a services deal with the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) worth around $135 million.
The engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for new water treating facilities for NCOC in Atyrau, Kazakhstan. The work scope for the 30-month project includes an inlet stream screening to remove debris, feed water tanks with oil skimmer and pumps, a clarifier system including flocculation, coagulation and oil skimmer, treated wastewater storage and pumps, sludge treatment and relative utilities, Petrofac outlined.
Petrofac said the award of this project is in line with Petrofac EPS’s strategy to focus on and secure small greenfield and brownfield EPC projects utilizing its capabilities, footprint and infrastructure.
“Our portfolio continues to expand with this award, which demonstrates continued progress in our stated EPS strategy to grow the business through relatively small EPC contracts,” Mani Rajapathy, the managing director of Petrofac EPS East, said in a company statement posted on Petrofac’s website.
“This is a further award for Petrofac in Kazakhstan following our project management services contract with KPO and represents another important milestone as we focus on continued growth in-country and delivering EPC projects whilst working with local companies,” he added in the statement.
NCOC acts as the operator of the North Caspian Project, which it describes as the first major offshore oil and gas development in Kazakhstan. The project covers four fields; Kashagan, Kairan, Aktoty, and Kashagan South West.
Petrofac, which is based in Jersey, describes itself as a leading international service provider to the energy industry. Last month, the company’s EPS division secured several contracts, including a multi-million dollar EPCC contract with Tatweer Petroleum for an upstream gas project in Bahrain.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
