Petrofac Inks Field Maintenance Deal With ADNOC

Petrofac, a provider of services to the global energy industry, has been awarded a two-year Field Maintenance Services contract extension with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group’s Al Dhafra Petroleum in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreement, Petrofac will continue to support operations at the Haliba oil field, located onshore along the southeast border of Abu Dhabi, providing specialist personnel to maintain and support facilities.

“This award is a testament to our teams’ performance and service delivery. Petrofac has a strong track record supporting key projects in the UAE, delivering locally, and in-country. We look forward to continuing to add value, maintaining these important facilities in a safe and sustainable manner,” Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said.

Haliba oil field is at the forefront of ADNOC’s development activities and plays an integral part in achieving ADNOC’s 2030 smart growth strategy of expanding their oil production capacity. It is also ADNOC’s first asset to have fully outsourced facilities maintenance to optimize the company’s internal resources and set a precedent for outsourcing in the future.

Established in the UAE in 1991, with operational centers in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, Petrofac has developed a large workforce supporting both regional and international projects, delivering In-Country Value. Emiratization is a key business priority and Petrofac is actively promoting current career opportunities.

