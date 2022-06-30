Petrofac, Hitachi Energy Enter Offshore Wind Collaboration

Petrofac and Hitachi Energy have entered a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market.

International service provider to the energy industry Petrofac and Hitachi Energy have entered a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market.

The collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies in offshore wind to support the decarbonization of power systems and deliver clean energy. It covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.

Petrofac’s engineering, procurement, construction, and installation capabilities for offshore platforms and offshore and onshore civil works, and Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light and modular HVAC grid technologies and solutions, will bring considerable benefits to the efficient implementation of offshore wind projects and help accelerate the energy transition.

“Offshore wind plays a crucial role in the transition to clean, affordable energy and we’ve been successfully delivering major projects in the sector for more than a decade now,” said Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer, Engineering & Construction of Petrofac. “Hitachi Energy is well known for its long track record in providing innovative technologies and solutions across the power grid value chain. We look forward to bringing our industry-leading experience and deep domain knowledge together, to benefit our customers and power millions more homes using renewable energy.”

Petrofac has been deploying its expertise in support of renewable energy projects since 2008 and has an extensive track record in offshore wind.

It delivered projects for both HVDC and HVAC offshore and onshore substations for major offshore wind farms across several of Europe’s leading developments.

Petrofac is now expanding its new and renewable energy portfolio further, recently announcing contract awards and strategic partnerships to support Carbon Capture and Storage, Hydrogen, and waste to value projects internationally.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Petrofac to help meet the growing need for large-scale offshore wind generation and deliver clean renewable electricity to consumers. As leaders in our respective fields, this collaboration will create added value for our customers and help accelerate the energy transition,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “Our HVDC and HVAC solutions are key enablers of the transition to a global energy system that is more sustainable, flexible, and secure.”

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com