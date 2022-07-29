Petrofac Gets Kittiwake Platform Support Job Extension

Service provider to the energy industry, Petrofac, will extend its support to the Kittiwake platform in the UK’s North Sea beyond two decades after the latest contract extension was awarded by EnQuest.

Under the terms of the three-year contract renewal, Petrofac will continue in its capacity as duty holder of the Kittiwake platform in the Central North Sea. It has held the role with EnQuest since 2014, and the asset’s previous owners since 2003.

“We have developed a productive and longstanding relationship with EnQuest over the past eight years. This contract renewal is a great testament to this partnership, as well as our team’s high performance and strong knowledge of the asset,” said Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business.

“As we approach almost 20 years on Kittiwake, we’re pleased to continue working together to build on its stellar safety record, enhance its operational performance, and further extend the asset’s operating life.”

The latest extension follows a one-year deal agreed in June last year. Previously, Petrofac secured its first deal with EnQuest in December 2015, for a five-year term.

The Kittiwake platform is located 100 miles East of Aberdeen, in License block 21/18, in a water depth of 279 feet.

The Kittiwake platform was installed in 1990 and is a fixed steel platform situated over the Kittiwake field. The Kittiwake field itself is no longer in production, but the platform processes production from a number of subsea tie-backs.

These tie-backs are Goosander, Grouse, Gadwall, and Mallard, collectively known as the Greater Kittiwake Area, with EnQuest and Dana Petroleum as 50/50 coventurers, and Scolty and Crathes where Enquest and MOL have 50 percent of interest each.

