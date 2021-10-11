Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
Oilfield services provider Petrofac has signed a strategic partnership with Russia’s giant Gazprom to export and promote the Russian energy industry domestically and internationally.
Under the five-year memorandum of cooperation (MOC), signed by deputy chairman management and member of the Gazprom board Vitaly Anatolevich Markelov and Petrofac Chief Executive Sami Iskander, the parties will collaborate to drive industry standardization and sustainable development as Russia’s energy sector seeks to encourage industry participation by international companies in its drive to expand at home and abroad.
Initially, Petrofac will support the defining and developing pre-qualification and qualification criteria for local suppliers and local manufacturers, assessing conformation with industry standards, and developing the use of local manufacturers’ products in existing and future projects within the Russian Federation and OPEC+ countries.
Petrofac aims to build its credentials as a Russian EPC champion, engaging the strength and capabilities of Russia’s supply chain, technology providers, and energy institutions to deliver both inside Russia and the wider region.
“Delivering locally to global standards is key to Petrofac’s strategy and unlocks in-country value for all stakeholders, wherever we operate. Russia is a hugely exciting growth market that’s aligned to our core capabilities,” Iskander said. “We are proud to leverage our expertise in procurement and local operations to develop, champion, and support Russian engineering capacity, contractors, technologies, and tools in support of the industry’s future development.”
For Petrofac, Russia represents a large market opportunity. The company has been in the country since 1993, with offices in Moscow and Sakhalin Island, where we have been present since 2006 through our Sakhalin Technical Training Centre, which has trained 23,000+ delegates in the last five years.
Petrofac has extended our presence on the island in 2017 when the company was awarded a contract by Sakhalin Energy for its onshore processing facility.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Penn Virginia Corp Closes Deal and Plans Renaming
- Greenpeace Loses Supreme Court Case Against BP
- Oil Prices Getting Boost from Fuel Switching
- Valaris Scores Extension For Jack-Up Rig
- Top Headlines: Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts and More
- Lukoil Buys Shah Deniz Stake for $2.25B
- WTI Breaks $80 As Oil Completes Seventh Weekly Gain
- OGUK Gives UK Gas Production Warning
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Petrobras To Shed Stakes In 15 Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Exxon Guyana Block Resource Estimate Rises To 10B Barrels
- Petrofac Hit With $105 Million Penalty In Bribery Case
- Petrobras Restarts Production From Brazilian Gas Field After Repairs
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets