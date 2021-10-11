Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry

Petrofac has signed a strategic partnership with Gazprom to export and promote the Russian energy industry domestically and internationally.

Oilfield services provider Petrofac has signed a strategic partnership with Russia’s giant Gazprom to export and promote the Russian energy industry domestically and internationally.

Under the five-year memorandum of cooperation (MOC), signed by deputy chairman management and member of the Gazprom board Vitaly Anatolevich Markelov and Petrofac Chief Executive Sami Iskander, the parties will collaborate to drive industry standardization and sustainable development as Russia’s energy sector seeks to encourage industry participation by international companies in its drive to expand at home and abroad.

Initially, Petrofac will support the defining and developing pre-qualification and qualification criteria for local suppliers and local manufacturers, assessing conformation with industry standards, and developing the use of local manufacturers’ products in existing and future projects within the Russian Federation and OPEC+ countries.

Petrofac aims to build its credentials as a Russian EPC champion, engaging the strength and capabilities of Russia’s supply chain, technology providers, and energy institutions to deliver both inside Russia and the wider region.

“Delivering locally to global standards is key to Petrofac’s strategy and unlocks in-country value for all stakeholders, wherever we operate. Russia is a hugely exciting growth market that’s aligned to our core capabilities,” Iskander said. “We are proud to leverage our expertise in procurement and local operations to develop, champion, and support Russian engineering capacity, contractors, technologies, and tools in support of the industry’s future development.”

For Petrofac, Russia represents a large market opportunity. The company has been in the country since 1993, with offices in Moscow and Sakhalin Island, where we have been present since 2006 through our Sakhalin Technical Training Centre, which has trained 23,000+ delegates in the last five years.

Petrofac has extended our presence on the island in 2017 when the company was awarded a contract by Sakhalin Energy for its onshore processing facility.

