Petrofac Gains 200 North Sea Workers With Repsol Contract

About 200 North Sea workers will transfer to Petrofac as part of a contract win with Repsol in the North Sea, according to a written statement from the company. Under the current agreement, Petrofac will provide operations and maintenance support across six additional Repsol Sinopec assets.

The workers that work on the Claymore, Tartan, Clyde, Montrose, Arbroath and Bleo Holm assets will all transfer to Petrofac following a period of transition. Offshore personnel will be supported and deployed via Petrofac’s operations hub.

“Since our initial appointment in 2016, our scope of support for Repsol Sinopec has grown steadily and the inclusion of this additional asset group demonstrates our client’s continued confidence in our delivery,” Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services, West, said in a written statement.

The contractor already supports six of Repsol Sinopec’s UK assets. It also provides engineering support services as a tier one contractor for brownfield modifications and projects across the operator’s North Sea portfolio, according to the company.

“We are delighted and very much look forward to continuing our support of Repsol Sinopec’s late life strategy, through safe and effective operations,” Shorten added.

