Petrofac Failed to Prevent Bribes for $3.6B in Contracts
U.K. oil-service provider Petrofac Ltd. pleaded guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent $44 million in bribes made to secure lucrative contracts in the Middle East between 2011 and 2017, at a London court on Friday.
Petrofac paid the bribes to secure $3.6 billion worth of contracts, Jonathan Kinnear, a lawyer for the SFO, said at Friday’s London court hearing. The charges relate to former employees offering or making payments to agents in relation to projects in Iraq, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. All employees involved in the charges have left the business. A financial penalty will be determined by a London court on Monday.
Petrofac is one of the largest providers of services to oil and gas producers, helping plan, construct and operate facilities with a particular focus on the Middle East and North Africa. The share price of the London-based company has dramatically fallen since bribery allegations first emerged in 2016.
“This was a deeply regrettable period of Petrofac’s history,” the company’s chair, Rene Medori, said in a Sept. 24 statement. “We are committed to ensuring it will never happen again.”
A former senior executive at the company has also pleaded guilty to 14 counts of bribery. David Lufkin, a British national and former global head of sales at Petrofac’s international unit, was involved in making $81 million in bribes to secure $8.4 billion worth of contracts, Kinnear said. He’s also expected to be sentenced on Monday.
