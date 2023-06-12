Petrofac Expands Gulf of Mexico Decom Scope of Work

Petrofac has expanded its Gulf of Mexico scope of work, adding a third field and expanding the scope of its existing contract to decommission two fields.

The provider of services to the global energy industry noted that, following this significant contract expansion, the legacy offshore fields and assets now include 12 platforms, 211 wells and 32 pipeline segments, as well as operations and logistics services.

The scope includes the safe, efficient, and assured decommissioning of the fields and operation of the fields during the execution of the decommissioning work, the company said in its statement.

With over two decades of safe and predictable decommissioning experience and in-house well engineering capability, Petrofac said it will use its proven decommissioning program management systems, tools, and processes to deliver the project. Its integrated local team, wider global decommissioning organization and supply chain partners, have collectively plugged and abandoned more than 2,300 wells and decommissioned over 250 facilities.

“This sizable contract expansion recognizes our industry-leading decommissioning program management experience and our differentiated in-house capability to manage all well and asset decommissioning phases,” Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said.

“Through this and other decommissioning projects, Petrofac is actively and sustainably contributing to the energy transition globally,” he added.

In May, Petrofac and Promethean Decommissioning Company (PDC), a pure-play decommissioning operator, formed an alliance to decommission the South Pass 60, South Pass 6 and East Breaks 165 fields, offshore Gulf of Mexico.

PDC took on the role of decommissioning operator and is responsible for fulfilling the field decommissioning orders received from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in February 2022.

Petrofac has been appointed by PDC as the decommissioning services provider in a contract valued at around $200m in line with the BSEE estimated decommissioning cost.

