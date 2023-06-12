Petrofac Expands Gulf of Mexico Decom Scope of Work
Petrofac has expanded its Gulf of Mexico scope of work, adding a third field and expanding the scope of its existing contract to decommission two fields.
The provider of services to the global energy industry noted that, following this significant contract expansion, the legacy offshore fields and assets now include 12 platforms, 211 wells and 32 pipeline segments, as well as operations and logistics services.
The scope includes the safe, efficient, and assured decommissioning of the fields and operation of the fields during the execution of the decommissioning work, the company said in its statement.
With over two decades of safe and predictable decommissioning experience and in-house well engineering capability, Petrofac said it will use its proven decommissioning program management systems, tools, and processes to deliver the project. Its integrated local team, wider global decommissioning organization and supply chain partners, have collectively plugged and abandoned more than 2,300 wells and decommissioned over 250 facilities.
“This sizable contract expansion recognizes our industry-leading decommissioning program management experience and our differentiated in-house capability to manage all well and asset decommissioning phases,” Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said.
“Through this and other decommissioning projects, Petrofac is actively and sustainably contributing to the energy transition globally,” he added.
In May, Petrofac and Promethean Decommissioning Company (PDC), a pure-play decommissioning operator, formed an alliance to decommission the South Pass 60, South Pass 6 and East Breaks 165 fields, offshore Gulf of Mexico.
PDC took on the role of decommissioning operator and is responsible for fulfilling the field decommissioning orders received from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in February 2022.
Petrofac has been appointed by PDC as the decommissioning services provider in a contract valued at around $200m in line with the BSEE estimated decommissioning cost.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Carbon Capture, CO2 Removal to Play Key Decarbonization Role: S&P Global
- EU Posts 2.8 Percent Lower Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions for 2022
- USA Buying 6MM Barrels to Refill SPR
- UK Government Announces New Oil and Gas Tax Changes
- Generative AI Will Have Profound Impact Across Sectors
- Aker BP Completes Record-Breaking Drill for North Sea Discovery
- North Dakota Tribe Buys Enbridge Pipeline
- Short Sellers Refuse to be Cowed
- Goldman Sachs Further Lowers Brent Projection
- Iran Says There Are No Negotiations with USA Over Nuclear Deal
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Debt Ceiling Deal Becomes Law
- Two Main Forces Have Come Together to Pull Down Commodity Prices
- Biden Urged to Demand Climate Emergency as Smoke Chokes Washington
- Macquarie Group Reveals Oil Market Outlook
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- UK Offshore Energy Calls for Labour Party Meet
- Oil Down as Demand Concerns Supercede Saudi Cuts
- Aker BP's 1.07 Bboe North Sea Projects Get Parliament Nod
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs