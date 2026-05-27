Petrofac Emirates Sold to Mason-Led Consortium

Petrofac, under administration since 2025, said it had completed the divestment of its core engineering and construction business in the UAE to a consortium of financial investors led by Mason and Pearlstone Alternative.

British energy engineering company Petrofac Ltd, under administration since 2025, said Tuesday it had completed the divestment of its core engineering and construction business in the United Arab Emirates to a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management LLC and Pearlstone Alternative (UK) LLP.

"The transaction positions Petrofac Emirates as a strong, self-sustaining company with no funded debt on its balance sheet and substantial growth opportunities", Petrofac said in an online statement.

The sale preserves continuity for contracts under execution, according to Petrofac's announcement of the sale March 17.

Petrofac chief executive Tareq Kawash will carry on that role at Petrofac Emirates.

"Under our new ownership structure, with a focused platform for growth, we are well positioned to build on our track record, strengthen our long-standing customer relationships and pursue new opportunities across the wider MENA region", Kawash said Tuesday.

Sam Read, partner at Mason, said, "Our mission is to empower Petrofac Emirates to achieve its strategic goals, capitalize on new market opportunities, and leverage significant growth potential in the dynamic energy engineering, procurement and construction sector".

Petrofac added, "Following completion of the sale of Petrofac's two principal divisions, Afonso Reis e Sousa will step down as Group Chief Financial Officer of Petrofac". Last month Petrofac completed the transfer of its Asset Solutions business to Mason-led CB&I.

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Proceeds from the sale to CB&I, a Texas-based company that designs and builds bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks and terminals, would be used to settle creditor claims.

The sale had been agreed on a "debt-free, cash-free" basis, according to Petrofac.

CB&I's takeover saves jobs for about 3,000 workers, according to the transaction parties.

"The completion of these complex carve-outs reflect the tenacity and significant efforts of Petrofac management, the wider Petrofac teams, our key clients, the buyers and each party's legal and financial advisors including Teneo, Linklaters, Weil and Houlihan Lokey", said Petrofac co-administrator James Bennett, senior managing director at Teneo.

"The businesses now have clear routes forward under new ownership and strong foundations for future success", Bennett added.

On October 23, 2025 Petrofac announced the end of its "advanced-stage" restructuring after European grid operator TenneT terminated Petrofac's scope under a contract signed 2023 for 12-gigawatt connection projects on the Dutch and German sides of the North Sea.

On October 27, 2025 Petrofac said it had applied for administration before the High Court of England and Wales. "This is a targeted administration of the Group's ultimate holding company only [Petrofac Ltd]", Petrofac said.

"The Group's operations will continue to trade, and options for alternative restructuring and M&A solutions are being actively explored with its key creditors, including the Ad Hoc Group of Noteholders, who are supporting the Group with continued forbearance arrangements whilst alternative options are explored. The Group also retains the support of its RCF [revolving credit facility] and Term Loan lenders who continue to extend maturities on a rolling basis".

On October 28, 2025 Petrofac stopped trading on the London Stock Exchange after entering into administration.

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