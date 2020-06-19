Petrofac Clinches Another Contract

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Petrofac Bags Multi-Million Dollar Bahrain Deal

Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services (EPS) division clinched a multi-million dollar engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract by Tatweer Petroleum for an upstream gas project in Bahrain. The deal follows a string of other recent awards.

Read full article here

BP Writes Off Billions

Bloomberg reported that BP will make the biggest write-down in a decade on the value of its business. Non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter are estimated to be in a range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion post-tax.

Read full article here

BP Write-Down Implications Are Very Real

Wood Mackenzie outlined that the implications of BP’s recently announced write-down are “very real” both in the near-term and long-term.

Read full article here

Major Oil Producers Lose Appetite for Cuts

This is one of the topics Rigzone’s panel of informed observers referenced in their latest recap of hits and misses on the oil market.

Read full article here

Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden

Electing Joe Biden to the presidency this November would threaten the economic well-being of Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) member companies, according to a new survey.

Read full article here

Here’s What’s Coming

Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…

Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO

Petrodec Achieves Decommissioning Milestone

Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance

Dominion's Atlantic Coast Pipeline Pushed to 2022

Russia Methanol Plant Contract Goes to Johnson Matthey

Fugro Wins Three-year India Contract

Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops

Saudi Aramco Propels Downstream Growth Strategy

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com