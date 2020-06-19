Petrofac Clinches Another Contract
Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Petrofac Bags Multi-Million Dollar Bahrain Deal
Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services (EPS) division clinched a multi-million dollar engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract by Tatweer Petroleum for an upstream gas project in Bahrain. The deal follows a string of other recent awards.
BP Writes Off Billions
Bloomberg reported that BP will make the biggest write-down in a decade on the value of its business. Non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in the second quarter are estimated to be in a range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion post-tax.
BP Write-Down Implications Are Very Real
Wood Mackenzie outlined that the implications of BP’s recently announced write-down are “very real” both in the near-term and long-term.
Major Oil Producers Lose Appetite for Cuts
This is one of the topics Rigzone’s panel of informed observers referenced in their latest recap of hits and misses on the oil market.
Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden
Electing Joe Biden to the presidency this November would threaten the economic well-being of Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) member companies, according to a new survey.
Here’s What’s Coming
Keep an eye out for these articles on Rigzone later today…
- Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO
- Petrodec Achieves Decommissioning Milestone
- Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance
- Dominion's Atlantic Coast Pipeline Pushed to 2022
- Russia Methanol Plant Contract Goes to Johnson Matthey
- Fugro Wins Three-year India Contract
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Saudi Aramco Propels Downstream Growth Strategy
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Who Will Buy Chevron NWS LNG Stake?
- Total Piles into North Sea Oil
- Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO
- Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance
- Oil Up with Demand Recovery on Track
- Petrofac Clinches Another Contract
- Norway Launches APA 2020
- Dominion's Atlantic Coast Pipeline Pushed to 2022
- Fugro Wins Three-year India Contract
- Seadrill Cold Stacking Sevan Louisiana Rig, Laying Off Staff
- Saudi Crude Exports to US Plummet
- Hess Ranked Top Energy Company in BCC List
- Black Stone Minerals, XTO Ink Shelby Trough Agreement
- US Down 690 Rigs Year on Year
- Rystad Says Over 100K US Oil, Gas Jobs Lost Amid Oil Slump
- Chesapeake Reportedly Skips Interest Payment
- Ovintiv Nixing Jobs Across North America
- Marine Contractor Expects to Shed 500 Jobs
- Deepwater GOM Tieback Deal Goes to Williams
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301