Petrofac Can Now Compete For ADNOC Deals After Suspension

The UK-based oilfield services provider Petrofac is again allowed to compete for tenders from UAE oil and gas giant ADNOC following a year-long suspension.

Petrofac said that it was notified by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of the lifting of the suspension imposed on March 15, 2021, and the reinstatement of Petrofac in ADNOC’s commercial directory.

According to this reinstatement, Petrofac is allowed to participate in all ADNOC’s upcoming new tenders with immediate effect.

This decision acknowledges Petrofac’s cooperation with ADNOC’s internal reviews and the company’s commitment to comply with the ADNOC Group Supplier Code of Ethics.

It also considers Petrofac’s efforts to strengthen governance and implement new policies and procedures to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Petrofac was suspended by the UAE’s oil and gas giant from competing for new contract awards following a Serious Fraud Office’s announcement of additional pleas in January of 2021 by a former employee under the Bribery Act of 2010 concerning historic contract awards in the UAE in 2013 and 2014.

To clarify, a former executive at Petrofac in January 2021 pleaded guilty to bribery offenses related to contract awards in UAE worth about $3.3 billion. Namely, the former Global Head of Sales at Petrofac David Lufkin pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to three counts of bribery.

Specifically, Lufkin pleaded guilty to his role in offering and making corrupt payments to agents to influence the award of a contract to Petrofac in 2013 as well as a variation to that contract awarded in 2014.

He also pleaded guilty to his role in corrupt payments on the Upper Zakum UZ750 Field Development Project and a front-end engineering design contract awarded to Petrofac in 2014 on the Bab Integrated Facilities Project, each located in Abu Dhabi.

At the time of the suspension, ADNOC said that, due to the long-standing nature of its relationship with Petrofac, it would review its decision periodically. As a result, Petrofac has now been allowed to compete for ADNOC contracts again.

