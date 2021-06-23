Petrofac Builds on 18 Year Kittiwake Support

Petrofac has announced that it will build on its 18 year tenure supporting the Kittiwake platform in the UK Continental Shelf following the award of a one year contract extension from EnQuest.

Under the deal, Petrofac will continue in its capacity as duty holder of Kittiwake. The company has held the role with EnQuest since 2014, and with the asset’s previous owners since 2003.

“The renewal of this key contract is testament to the strength of our relationship with EnQuest and our deep understanding of the Kittiwake platform,” Nick Shorten, the chief operating officer of Petrofac’s Engineering and Production Services business, said in a company statement.

“Over the term of our 18 year role on Kittiwake, we have managed a wide range of operational work scopes and brownfield projects enabling operational efficiencies and production improvement,” the Petrofac chief operating officer added in the statement.

“We look forward to building on these efforts over the coming year through the successful completion of a number of planned subsea campaigns, which will maximize production volumes and further enhance our 2021 operational performance, including energy efficiency and emissions reductions,” Shorten went on to say.

EnQuest’s website shows that the Kittiwake platform is part of the Greater Kittiwake Area, which comprises five offshore oil fields - Kittiwake, Mallard, Gadwall, Goosander, and Grouse. Through successful rejuvenation of the well stock, improving water injection capability, and a focus on debottlenecking the production system, “significant” increases in volume and uptime have been achieved in the area, according to EnQuest.

Last month, Petrofac revealed that it had secured a contract with BP to develop operational procedures for their Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project in Mauritania and Senegal. In April, the company announced the early award of a one year extension to its Integrated Services contract with NEO Energy, and in March, Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services division secured a one year contract extension with a “key client” in Iraq.

