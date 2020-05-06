Petrofac Bags UK Deals Worth $100MM+

Petrofac has been awarded two three-year renewals in the UK worth a combined total of more than $100 million.

Petrofac revealed Wednesday that its Engineering & Production Services (EPS) business has been awarded two three-year renewals in the UK worth a combined total of more than $100 million.

The awards, which both come with options to extend beyond the initial term, were won under a competitive tender process with an “international oil company”, Petrofac outlined. They involve the provision of duty holder support services for an offshore support vessel, and operations and maintenance services for an oil and gas development project and gas terminal, according to Petrofac.

“These new contracts with a long-standing client are an excellent example of our ability to scale and integrate our service provision in line with their latest requirements,” Nick Shorten, the managing director for Petrofac’s EPS business in the Western Hemisphere, said in a company statement.

“We very much look forward to combining our extensive operations’ experience and digital technology program to deliver sustainably efficient support on these contracts,” he added.

In February, Petrofac revealed that its EPS business had been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract by Sharjah National Oil Corporation. The company said the deal was worth around $40 million.

Petrofac Emirates was awarded two contracts, together worth around $1.65 billion, by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company during the same month. Back in January, Petrofac outlined that it had been selected by Petrogas NEO UK to establish its new North Sea operation in a two-year deal valued in the region of $50 million.

According to its website, Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries. The business has 31 offices and around 11,500 staff worldwide, comprising more than 80 nationalities, its website shows. Petrofac, which was established in 1981 with 25 members of staff, is based in St Helier, Jersey.

