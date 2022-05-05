Petrofac Bags Sizeable Decom Deal Through GOM Alliance

Petrofac has revealed that it has secured a “sizeable” decommissioning contract through a Gulf of Mexico alliance with Promethean Decommissioning Company (PDC).

The companies formed the alliance to decommission the South Pass 60, South Pass 6 and East Breaks 165 fields, offshore the Gulf of Mexico, Petrofac outlined, adding that the legacy offshore fields and assets include nine platforms, 200 wells and 32 pipeline segments.

PDC is taking on the role of decommissioning operator and is responsible for fulfilling the field decommissioning orders received from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement in February 2022, Petrofac highlighted. PDC appointed Petrofac as the decommissioning services provider for the contract, Petrofac revealed. The deal is valued at around $200 million, according to Petrofac, which noted that the project will be led from Houston.

“This significant contract recognizes our industry-leading decommissioning program management experience and our unique in-house capability to manage all well and asset decommissioning phases,” Nick Shorten, the chief operating officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, said in a company statement.

“It’s been more than four decades since Petrofac first began in Texas and in that time we have expanded our offshore capabilities across the globe. This expertise will be applied to the project, complemented by our already strong onshore presence in Texas,” he added in the statement.

“We look forward to working with PDC as part of our alliance to deliver a new approach to large-scale decommissioning programs in the Gulf of Mexico,” Shorten continued.

Aditya Singh, the founder and CEO of Promethean Energy Corporation, said, “Promethean is an oil and gas operator with an integrated approach to the development, production, and decommissioning of mature resources”.

“We are pleased to offer our new outsourced ‘decommissioning operator’ service to the industry and to commence activity on this major decommissioning project. We are fully aligned with all our stakeholders to improve environmental performance through the safe and efficient decommissioning of end-of-life assets,” Singh added.

One of Many

Petrofac has announced several deals since the start of the year, including an operations and maintenance contract with Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited, earlier this month, which is said to be valued at approximately $60 million.

Also in April, Petrofac announced that it had been awarded a major decommissioning contract by the Australian Government and in March, the company announced that it had been awarded a two-year operations and late life asset support contract extension with Spirit Energy.

In February, Petrofac revealed that it had been awarded two contracts with Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited, worth a combined value of approximately $100 million. The wins included Petrofac’s first significant operations and maintenance contract in-country, Petrofac highlighted at the time. Back in January, Petrofac also announced a five-year contract extension for well management and well operator services with NEO Energy.

