Petrofac Bags Sakhalin Green Hydrogen Study
Energy industry services provider Petrofac has secured a three-year Consultancy Framework Agreement with H4 Energy for the first wind-to-hydrogen development on Sakhalin Island, Russia.
This is Petrofac’s first new energy-focused project in Russia and will span the early engineering phases of wind-to-hydrogen development.
H4 Energy, managed by H2Transition Capital, has hired Petrofac for an initial screening study that already kicked off in January. During the study, Petrofac will predominantly focus on exploring the options for using wind energy as the main source to produce green hydrogen and other sustainable sources of energy at the site on the south-western tip of Sakhalin Island.
Initial work will evaluate hydrogen production technology, hydrogen carriers such as liquid hydrogen and ammonia, export options, turbine sizing, electrical systems, and hazards analysis. The initial stage includes 100 MW of installed capacity with options to scale up to 3 GW of installed capacity further down the line, including cost and execution phasing.
The finished facility will target the production of 17,000 tons of hydrogen per year. Petrofac’s team will undertake the work in Woking (UK) with support from Petrofac’s team in Sakhalin. The company opened its Sakhalin Technical Training Centre in 2006 to provide training to oil and gas operators and contractors. It expanded its presence in 2017 through a contract with Sakhalin Energy to deliver the engineering, procurement, and construction for an onshore processing facility.
“We’re pleased to start study work for this project, the first green hydrogen development on Sakhalin and the first new energy project for Petrofac in Russia. The island offers excellent land availability, coastal proximity, and location adjacent to the Eastern Asian Market – only 24.8 miles sea crossing to Japan, and we look forward to working with H2TC to deliver its 3GW target,” says Jonathan Carpenter, Vice President of Petrofac’s New Energy Services.
“H2TC is excited to work with Petrofac and build on their track record of developing projects supporting the transition to a Hydrogen economy. This project is the first of many in our plans to address the tremendous demand for hydrogen that exists now and will continue to grow,” adds Artem Matyushok, founding partner of H2TC.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
