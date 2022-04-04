Petrofac Bags Northern Endeavour FSPO Decom Job

Petrofac has been selected by the Australian government to complete the first phase of Northern Endeavour FPSO decommissioning.

Petrofac, a provider of services to the global energy industry, has been awarded a major decommissioning contract by the Australian Government. Petrofac's Australia team based in Perth, WA, has been contracted to complete Phase 1 of the decommissioning of the Northern Endeavour FPSO facility.

The contract, awarded by the Federal Department of Industry, Science, Energy, and Resources, follows a stringent selection and due diligence process by the Government of Australia. The value to Petrofac of Phase 1 has the potential to be up to $236 million.

The contract sees Petrofac as an Outsourced Operator responsible for decommissioning and disconnection of the FPSO from its subsea equipment and suspending the wells. Disconnection of the FPSO is expected to occur over approximately 18 months. Petrofac's scope includes the provision of its unique integrated services, working with both local and global suppliers.

The Northern Endeavour is a 900-foot long FPSO facility, currently not producing oil, moored between the Laminaria and Corallina oil fields about 341.7 miles northwest of Darwin in the Timor Sea.

"This contract builds on 15 years of working in Australia and is further proof of our growing and long-term ambitions in the country. A critical element will be upskilling the local workforce to meet the challenges of billions of dollars of decommissioning work in Australia now and in the future.

“Petrofac aims to be a local company, growing local jobs, local skills, and the local supply chain. I'm delighted that we have Monadelphous and Lynchpin already on board," said Josie Philips, Petrofac's Regional Director for Australia.

"This contract recognizes our unrivaled decommissioning credentials, as the only tier one contractor with the in-house capability to manage all well and asset decommissioning phases. The contract builds on our existing track record for delivering well operator and project management services for clients globally, having successfully delivered numerous multi-well decommissioning campaigns," adds Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac's Asset Solutions business.

Together Petrofac and its supply chain partners, including Monadelphous and Lynchpin, will ensure the safe and cost-effective removal of the FPSO from the field following good industry practice.

All activities will be done in close consultation with the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) to make sure strict safety and environmental protections are in place.

