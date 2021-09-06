Petrofac Bags $100MM EPCC Deal

Petrofac has announced that it has secured a contract with Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company to deliver its Erawin Field Development Project Phase 1 Early Production Facilities.

Petrofac has announced that it has secured a contract with Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company to deliver its Erawin Field Development Project Phase 1 Early Production Facilities.

The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) scope of work for the deal, which is said to be valued at over $100 million, encompasses surface equipment, including well pads and flowlines at the Erawin oil field in southwest Libya. It also includes a pipeline to transport crude oil around 60 miles to the El Sharara oil field and a control room, substation and telecom system located there, Petrofac noted.

“Libya is positioning itself to become a major oil and gas producer again and we’re looking forward to helping the National Oil Company achieve its goals, develop key infrastructure safely and securely, and increase production,” Elie Lahoud, Petrofac’s chief operating officer of engineering and construction, said in a company statement.

“Petrofac has been delivering complex projects, engineering services and training local workforces in North Africa for over 20 years now. This latest award builds on our strength of engineering and construction capability and track record of effective delivery,” Lahoud added in the statement.

Petrofac has announced several awards in recent months. In July, the company marked a decade on the North Sea Cygnus asset with a new three-year Neptune Energy contract and bagged a two and a half year brownfield project with Ithaca Energy. In June, Petrofac revealed that a Petrofac - State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) joint venture secured a deal to support the Azeri Central East (ACE) project operated by BP in Azerbaijan and that Petrofac had secured a North Sea duty holder contract extension. The company also announced a contract in May for a BP project in Mauritania and Senegal.

Petrofac is a leading energy services company that helps its clients meet the world’s evolving energy needs, according to its website. The company, which was established in 1981, employs more than 9,000 people across over 30 offices worldwide, its site shows.

Zallaf describes itself as a 100 percent subsidiary company of the NOC to develop fields that have been discovered and appraised but not yet produced, increase oil and gas production and create sustainable spatial development in production and industrial areas. The business highlights on its website that Libya holds some of the largest oil reserves in Africa and is currently positioning itself to become a major oil and gas producer.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com