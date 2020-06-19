Petrodec Achieves Decommissioning Milestone
Decommissioning services specialist Petrodec has completed skidding operations for the topside removal of Perenco UK’s Pickerill A unmanned platform in the UKCS’ block 48/11 area. The ability to use one vessel--the Energy Endeavour--for both plug and abandonment, topside preparation and topside removal operations, instead of a drilling rig and heavy lift vessel, is an industry first.
Prior to skidding, additional reinforcements were installed, and skid beams laid on the jack-up deck and underneath the topside. During skidding load levels were maintained on all supports while the topside was moved into position on the jack-up deck.
After the plug and abandonment campaign in 2019, topside preparation, skidding, sea fastening and rig move arrangements were finished on June 13th with the topside arriving at Vlissingen harbor in the Netherlands on June 15th.
The topside will soon be offloaded for final dismantlement soon, the company said in a statement.
“This successful operation is the culmination of months of engineering work and project management from Petrodec and Perenco UK, both of whom are proud of this achievement,” the company said in a statement.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Who Will Buy Chevron NWS LNG Stake?
- Total Piles into North Sea Oil
- Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO
- Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance
- Oil Up with Demand Recovery on Track
- Petrofac Clinches Another Contract
- Norway Launches APA 2020
- Dominion's Atlantic Coast Pipeline Pushed to 2022
- Fugro Wins Three-year India Contract
- Seadrill Cold Stacking Sevan Louisiana Rig, Laying Off Staff
- Saudi Crude Exports to US Plummet
- Hess Ranked Top Energy Company in BCC List
- Black Stone Minerals, XTO Ink Shelby Trough Agreement
- US Down 690 Rigs Year on Year
- Rystad Says Over 100K US Oil, Gas Jobs Lost Amid Oil Slump
- Chesapeake Reportedly Skips Interest Payment
- Ovintiv Nixing Jobs Across North America
- Marine Contractor Expects to Shed 500 Jobs
- Deepwater GOM Tieback Deal Goes to Williams
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301