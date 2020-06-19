Petrodec Achieves Decommissioning Milestone

The ability to use one vessel, instead of a drilling rig and heavy lift vessel, is an industry first.

Decommissioning services specialist Petrodec has completed skidding operations for the topside removal of Perenco UK’s Pickerill A unmanned platform in the UKCS’ block 48/11 area. The ability to use one vessel--the Energy Endeavour--for both plug and abandonment, topside preparation and topside removal operations, instead of a drilling rig and heavy lift vessel, is an industry first.

Prior to skidding, additional reinforcements were installed, and skid beams laid on the jack-up deck and underneath the topside. During skidding load levels were maintained on all supports while the topside was moved into position on the jack-up deck.

After the plug and abandonment campaign in 2019, topside preparation, skidding, sea fastening and rig move arrangements were finished on June 13th with the topside arriving at Vlissingen harbor in the Netherlands on June 15th.

The topside will soon be offloaded for final dismantlement soon, the company said in a statement.

“This successful operation is the culmination of months of engineering work and project management from Petrodec and Perenco UK, both of whom are proud of this achievement,” the company said in a statement.

