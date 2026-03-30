PetroChina Posts Lower Annual Profit

The decrease was due to lower refined oil products output and overseas gas production, as well as declines in realized prizes for crude, refined products and polyethylene.

PetroChina Co Ltd has reported CNY 157.3 billion ($22.76 billion) in net profit and CNY161.67 million in net profit adjusted for non-recurring items for 2025, down 4.5 and 6.7 percent year-on-year respectively.

The decrease was due to lower refined oil products output and overseas gas production, as well as declines in realized prices for crude, refined products and polyethylene, according to results published online on Sunday by PetroChina.

These were partially offset by higher domestic and international crude output, domestic gas output, ethylene output and synthetic products output. Also higher compared to last year were realized prices for gas, polypropylene and lubricants.

PetroChina, majority-owned by China National Petroleum Corp, produced 948 million barrels of crude last year, of which 780.3 million barrels were produced in China. Marketable gas output totaled 5.36 trillion cubic feet (Tcf), of which 5.2 Tcf came from China.

Downstream, PetroChina produced 116.78 million metric tons of refined oil products. Ethylene, synthetic resin, synthetic fiber materials and polymers, synthetic rubber and urea production totaled 9.3 million metric tons, 13.91 million metric tons, 1.35 million metric tons, 1.11 million metric tons and 2.31 million metric tons respectively.

PetroChina sold 160.81 million metric tons of refined products, of which domestic sales comprised 118.66 million metric tons. It said it had accounted for 32.4 percent of the Chinese refined products market in 2025.

Revenue dropped 2.5 percent year-over-year to CNY 2.86 trillion. Net cash from operations rose 1.5 percent to CNY 412.51 billion. Operating profit fell 8.1 percent to CNY 234.58 billion.

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Earnings per share fell 4.5 percent to CNY 0.86. PetroChina maintained a dividend per share of CNY 0.25 for 2025.

"In 2025, due to the loose supply and demand in the global crude oil market, coupled with frequent geopolitical conflicts and changes in trade patterns, international oil prices decreased as compared with last year", PetroChina said.

In China refined products demand "generally continued its downward trend, among which the consumption of gasoline and diesel declined year-on-year, while the consumption of aviation kerosene maintained growth", it added. "The domestic supply of refined oil products slightly contracted, the industry as a whole maintained low-inventory operations and the supply and demand in the refined oil products market was generally loose".

Meanwhile in the global chemical products market, supply and demand were both "loose". PetroChina added, "Due to weakened cost-side support and concentrated capacity release, domestic chemical product prices continued to fluctuate downward, among which the prices of alkene and synthetic resin products saw the largest declines, while the prices of aromatic hydrocarbons and fertilizer products saw smaller declines".

"In 2025, the growth rate of global natural gas market demand slowed down, supply grew steadily and the market shifted from a tight balance to a loose state", PerroChina added. "Throughout the year, international natural gas prices generally rose, with trends diverging during the year; gas prices in Europe and Asia showed a characteristic of 'rising first and falling later', while gas prices in the U.S. continued to rise. The growth rate of domestic natural gas consumption declined".

PetroChina ended 2025 with CNY 595.3 billion in current assets including CNY 206.16 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Current liabilities stood at CNY 538.8 billion including CNY 34.51 billion in short-term borrowings and CNY 50.92 billion in taxes.

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