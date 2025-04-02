PetroChina Annual Profit Up 2 Percent on Higher Production

CNPC's publicly listed arm reported about $22.69 billion in net profit for 2024, up 2 percent from 2023 as increased output offset lower prices.

PetroChina Co. Ltd. has reported CNY 164.68 billion ($22.69 billion) in net profit for 2024, up 2 percent from 2023 as increased output offset lower prices.

The publicly listed arm of China National Petroleum Corp. produced 243.7 million metric tons of oil equivalent last year, up 2.2 percent year-on-year. Domestic petroleum and natural gas production totaled 217 million metric tons, up 2.5 percent against 2023. Chinese oil production rose 0.4 percent to 105.2 million metric tons. Marketable gas production grew 4.6 percent to 140.36 billion cubic meters (4.96 trillion cubic feet), PetroChina said in a report on its website.

It saw a 2.5 percent fall in average realized oil price.

Meanwhile PetroChina grew its installed wind and solar generation capacity by 4.95 million kilowatts and produced 4.72 billion kilowatt hours of power.

“Additionally, newly-signed geothermal heating contracts area reached 75.12 million square meters [808.58 million square feet]”, PetroChina said.

Its upstream oil and gas and new energies business generated CNY 159.75 billion in operating profit.

Downstream, PetroChina processed 190 million metric tons of crude and produced 120 million metric tons of refined products.

“The commodity volume of chemical products amounted to 38.98 million tons, an increase of 13.6 percent year-on-year, and the output of new materials surged by 49.3 percent year-on-year to 2.05 million tons”, the report said.

“By vigorously reducing the production of fuels and increasing chemicals and specialty products, the Company continuously increased the output of high value-added products while actively moving to mid-to-high-end of the ‘Refining, Chemicals, Bio-manufacturing, Fine Chemicals, New Materials’ industrial chain”, it said.

“Key transformation and upgrading projects, including Jilin Petrochemical and Guangxi Petrochemical, progressed steadily, while the high-end polyolefin project of Blue Ocean New Materials was officially launched.

“The Company expanded sales of specialty refined products, securing the largest market share in China for bonded marine fuel, paraffin wax, low-sulfur petroleum coke, and specialty asphalt”.

PetroChina’s refining, chemicals and new materials business recorded CNY 21.39 billion in operating profit.

In its marketing segment 160 million metric tons of gasoline, kerosene and diesel were sold. Domestic sales accounted for 120 million metric tons. Segment operating profit was CNY 16.49 billion.

Separately the natural gas marketing segment logged CNY 54.01 billion in operating profit as sales grew 5.2 percent to 287.75 Bcm. Domestic gas sales increased 3.7 percent to 227.83 Bcm.

Revenue totaled CNY 2.9 trillion. Free cash flow landed at CNY 104.35 billion, surpassing CNY 100 billion for the third consecutive year.

PetroChina’s board is recommending a final cash dividend of CNY 0.25 per share inclusive of tax for 2024, toward an annual dividend of CNY 0.47. The total dividend would be CNY 86.02 billion. “Both the final and full-year dividend per share reach the highest levels in history for the same period”, PetroChina said.

