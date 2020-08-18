Petrobras Steps Up Anti Fuel Theft Campaign

Petrobras is entering a new phase of its campaign to raise awareness and alert the population about the risks related to the theft of oil products from its pipelines.

The company highlighted that its campaign, which it kicked off in 2019, has resulted in a 60 percent increase in the volume of qualified complaints about suspicious activities near its pipelines, but added that 203 cases of theft, or attempted theft, were still recorded last year.

Petrobras outlined that the new phase will include clear and close communication with communities, including television, radio, social network and billboard messages, as well as educational materials, leaflets and visits to schools and communities neighboring pipelines.

The company said the practice of stealing fuel from pipelines is becoming increasingly common and added that this generates risks of leaks, fires or explosions and puts the lives of communities at risk, as well as the environment.

Petrobras describes itself as a publicly held corporation that operates in an integrated and specialized manner in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The company’s subsidiary, Transpetro, operates a network of more than 8,700 miles of oil and gas pipelines, according to Petrobras’ website.

Transpetro currently provides a free telephone number to report any suspicious pipeline activities, which works 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number is said to provide total confidentiality for all those that use it.

Petrobras launched its anti-pipeline fuel theft campaign on June 7 last year. In a statement posted on its website at the time, the company said the escalation of fuel theft occurrences motivated the initiative. According to Petrobras, the incidence of such events increased from 72 occurrences in 2016 to 261 in 2018, representing a growth of more than 250 percent.

