Petrobras Steps Up Anti Fuel Theft Campaign
Petrobras revealed recently that it is entering a new phase of its campaign to raise awareness and alert the population about the risks related to the theft of oil products from its pipelines.
The company highlighted that its campaign, which it kicked off in 2019, has resulted in a 60 percent increase in the volume of qualified complaints about suspicious activities near its pipelines, but added that 203 cases of theft, or attempted theft, were still recorded last year.
Petrobras outlined that the new phase will include clear and close communication with communities, including television, radio, social network and billboard messages, as well as educational materials, leaflets and visits to schools and communities neighboring pipelines.
The company said the practice of stealing fuel from pipelines is becoming increasingly common and added that this generates risks of leaks, fires or explosions and puts the lives of communities at risk, as well as the environment.
Petrobras describes itself as a publicly held corporation that operates in an integrated and specialized manner in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The company’s subsidiary, Transpetro, operates a network of more than 8,700 miles of oil and gas pipelines, according to Petrobras’ website.
Transpetro currently provides a free telephone number to report any suspicious pipeline activities, which works 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number is said to provide total confidentiality for all those that use it.
Petrobras launched its anti-pipeline fuel theft campaign on June 7 last year. In a statement posted on its website at the time, the company said the escalation of fuel theft occurrences motivated the initiative. According to Petrobras, the incidence of such events increased from 72 occurrences in 2016 to 261 in 2018, representing a growth of more than 250 percent.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Iran Dishes Out 13 Oil Deals Worth $1.7B
- China Ramps Up US Oil Purchases
- Qatar Operator Extends Rig Contract
- What is the Outlook for Oil Prices?
- Russia Energy Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19
- Petrobras Steps Up Anti Fuel Theft Campaign
- Turkey Confronts EU with New Energy Survey
- Calif. Blackouts Provide Energy Transition Lesson
- Trump Wins Endorsement of Energy Group
- Former Interior Official Outlines Energy Consensus Path
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back
- Trump Abandons Obama-Era Methane Leak Curbs
- Venezuela Oil Production Close to Zero
- PGS Rejects $600MM TGS Offer
- Singapore Oil Legend Charged with Forgery
- New CEO for Canada Energy Regulator
- Ohio Visit for New Deputy US Energy Sec
- North Sea Prospect Gets Mark Up
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Halliburton Launches Innovation Lab