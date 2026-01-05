Petrobras Starts Production at 7th Buzios Platform

The newest development is designed to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day and 254.27 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Búzios' newest and seventh production platform has gone onstream, raising the Brazilian offshore field's capacity to about 1.15 million barrels of oil a day, state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said.

The newest development, Buzios6, is designed to produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil per day and 7.2 million cubic meters (254.27 million cubic feet) of gas per day through the P-78 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, according to Petrobras. Buzios7 is the sixth development in the field to enter production, in the first quarter of 2024.

"Furthermore, this project [Buzios6] will allow for the export of gas to the mainland via interconnection with the ROTA 3 gas pipeline, expanding Brazil's gas supply by up to three million m3 per day", Petrobras said in an online statement.

Petrobras president Magda Chambriard said, "We plan to produce 2.5 million barrels of oil per day throughout this year, and much of it will come from Búzios, the country's largest field in terms of reserves and production".

Petrobras noted, "The P-78 is an FPSO unit inaugurating a new family of proprietary unit projects. The platform was conceived through the PBRef (Basic Reference Project), which consolidated hundreds of lessons learned from the first units in operation in the pre-salt layer [of the Santos basin], bringing even greater safety and reliability to operations".

"Furthermore, the FPSO underwent changes in its contracting, construction and assembly strategy through the FORTALECE Program (PROFORT), which established the contractual model, technical quality and efficiency requirements for the shipyards that built it, going beyond the local content established for the field", it added. "The platform contract stipulates a minimum commitment of 25 percent local content. Ten topside modules, out of a total of 23, were built at the BrasFELS shipyard, located in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro.

"The platform is equipped with technologies for reducing emissions and increasing operational efficiency, notably the exhaust gas recovery system, the adoption of variable speed drives in pumps and compressors, and energy integrations between hot and cold streams in oil and gas processing".

Buzios6 comprises six production wells and seven injection wells.

Búzios, discovered 2010, is 180 kilometers (111.85 miles) off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, in waters over 2,000 meters (6,561.68 feet) deep in the Santos basin, according to Petrobras.

Petrobras operates Búzios with an 88.99 percent stake. CNOOC Ltd owns 7.34 percent through CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda. CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda holds 3.67 percent.

