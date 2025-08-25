Petrobras Starts Contracting for BioQAV and Renewable Diesel Plant

Petrobras kicked off the contracting process for the construction of its first BioQAV and renewable diesel production plant.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) has kicked off the contracting process for the construction of its first BioQAV and renewable diesel (hydrotreated vegetable oil - HVO) production plant.

BioQAV will be the sustainable blending component for the plant’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) output. The plant will rise at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC) in Cubatao, Petrobras said in a media release.

The project anticipates a processing capacity of approximately 950,000 tons annually of raw materials of plant origin and animal fats, with a production capacity reaching up to 16,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels (BioQAV and renewable diesel).

For the new plant's construction, the project is divided into five contracting packages, according to Petrobras. The bidding process for the first package, which is already open, covers the pre-treatment unit responsible for removing impurities from raw materials before converting them into BioQAV and 100 percent renewable diesel. The plan includes installing tanks to store derivatives and raw materials like soybean oil and beef tallow, mainly sourced from the Midwest, South and Southeast regions, the company said.

"Petrobras is advancing in pioneering and in its ability to develop solutions that contribute to emission reduction targets. The dedicated plant for the production of renewable fuels at RPBC and the supply of new products to the market will be a milestone in the sustainable development we are committed to", Petrobras' Director of Engineering, Technology and Innovation, Renata Baruzzi, said.

Petrobras said it expects to sign the first contracts in the second half of 2026, with the construction set to start at the end of next year.

The company said the project aligns with Brazil's Fuel of the Future law, global emission initiatives like SBC production and aviation companies' CORSIA commitments starting in 2027. CORSIA, by ICAO, aims to reduce and offset carbon dioxide from international flights.

