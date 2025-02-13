Petrobras Sells First Biofuel-Blend VLSFO in Singapore

State-owned energy company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) completed its first sale of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) with 24 percent renewable content in the Asian bunker market. The company said in a media release that it sold the VLSFO with Golden Island, a licensed bunker supplier in Singapore, noting that the sale was made in early February, for delivery before the end of the month.

The product sold by Petrobras Singapore consists of a mixture comprising 76 percent mineral fuel oil, primarily obtained from Petrobras refineries, and 24 percent used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME), a biofuel created from the processing of used cooking oil (UCO) sourced locally, the company said. It added that Petrobras Singapore holds the ISCC EU certification, “which guarantees that its product meets the strict sustainability criteria that accompany the biofuel logistics chain involved in the process”.

For the formulation, Petrobras said it used the facilities of the Jurong Port Universal Terminal, where it has a lease agreement for fuel oil and B24 tanks. The process of supplying bunkers with renewable content adheres to the same operational procedures used for 100 percent mineral bunkers, primarily utilizing smaller vessels to load the product at the terminal and deliver it to the consuming ship, Petrobras said.

“The commercialization of VLSFO with 24 percent renewable content in the Asian market is in line with Petrobras’ strategy of developing new products towards a low-carbon market, innovating to generate value for the business, and enabling solutions in new energy and decarbonization”, Claudio Schlosser, Petrobras’ Director of Logistics, Commercialization and Markets, said.

The first VLFSO sale in the Asian bunker market comes only days after the company reported that it had hit all its production targets for the year 2024, set out in its 2024-2028+ Strategic Plan, within the ±4 percent range. Total oil and natural gas production reached 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), Petrobras said.

