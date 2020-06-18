Petrobras Selling Alagoas Field Stake

In addition to the concessions and their production facilities, the offering includes the Natural Gas Processing Unit in Alagoas.

Petrobras is offering its entire stake in its seven concessions for land and shallow water fields in Brazil’s state of Alagoas, according to a company statement. In addition to the concessions and their production facilities, the offering includes the Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) in Alagoas--responsible for processing all of the gas in the hub and generating LGN--whose processing capacity is 2 million cubic meters per day.

The Alagoas Pole includes seven production concessions (Anambé, Arapaçu, São Miguel dos Campos, Furado, Paru, Pilar and São Miguel dos Campos), all located in the state of Alagoas. The Paru field is in shallow water, with a water depth of 24 meters. The other fields are terrestrial.

In 2019, the average production of the hub was 2,348 bpd of oil and condensate and 856 thousand m³/d of gas, generating a total of 1,010 bpd of LGN. The teaser related to the offering is on the company’s website here.

This sale is in line with the company’s goals of portfolio optimization and its capital allocation improvement strategy, which includes increasing its resources in deep and ultra-deep waters.

