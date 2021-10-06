Petrobras Restarts Production From Brazilian Gas Field After Repairs

Petrobras restarted production from the Manati gas field offshore Brazil following the completion of pipeline repairs.

Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras has restarted production from the Manati gas field offshore Brazil following the completion of pipeline repairs.

The Manati gas field was shut down on September 27, 2021, due to a small gas leak in the inland pipeline between the compression station and the gas treatment station.

The field, located in the Camamu basin, is operated by Petrobras which has a 35 percent stake. Enauta holds a 45 percent working interest while GeoPark and PetroRio hold 10 percent each. The average production of the field in September 2021 was 109.5 cubic feet per day, of which 38.8 cubic feet per day was Petrobras’ share.

In a statement on Monday, Enauta said that production was resumed on October 3, after the completion of the repair of the pipeline between the compression station and the gas treatment station.

The Manati field was discovered in 2000 and the production started in 2007. It is one of the largest non-associated gas producers in Brazil, providing around 30 percent of the gas demand for the Northeast of the country.

Manati wells are connected by subsea lines to the PMNT-1 platform, a fixed production unit installed at a water depth of 115 feet, 6 miles offshore.

From there, gas flows through a 22 miles pipeline to the Compression Plant (SCOMP), where it is compressed and travels another 55 miles to the Processing Plant (EVF). In addition to gas, the Manati field also produces condensate.

Petrobras stated last year that it wishes to divest its 35 percent stake but it did find a customer last year and failed to strike a deal for the stake in the offshore field.

In August 2020, Enauta announced a deal to sell its entire interest in the Manati Field to Gas Bridge with an effective date of December 31, 2020, but a deal has not gone through yet.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com