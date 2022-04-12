Petrobras Puts Tartaruga Field Stake On The Market Again
Brazilian oil firm Petrobras has restarted the divestment process for its stake in the shallow-water Tartaruga field located in the Sergipe Alagoas Basin offshore Brazil.
Tartaruga – Portuguese for Turtle – is located on the north coast of the state of Sergipe, near the municipality of Pirambu. The field started production in 1994.
The wells in the field were drilled directionally, starting from the base located in the terrestrial portion of the ring fence. Average production in 2021 was approximately 222 bpd of light oil and 164,548 cubic feet per day of associated gas. Petrobras holds a 25 percent stake with Maha Energy holding the remaining 75 percent interest.
In the teaser, Petrobras claimed that there was potential to increase production and that volume in place was estimated at 21.63 million barrels of oil.
Although the field itself is offshore, the production facilities are located onshore. Production is done via directional wells.
The stake in the field was already put up for sale once. Namely, Petrobras started an opportunity disclosure stage back in July 2020. The company started the binding phase in August of the same year, but the sale was not completed.
Petrobras said in a statement regarding the Tartaruga sale that it was reinforcing its commitment to the broad transparency of its divestment projects and the management of its portfolio and that it was restarting the divestment process, with the disclosure of a new opportunity – also known as a teaser.
“This operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, to maximize value and greater returns to society.
“Petrobras continues to focus its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where it has demonstrated a great competitive advantage over the years, producing better quality oil with lower greenhouse gas emissions,” the Brazilian giant said.
This divestment restart comes soon after Petrobras pulled the Marlim field cluster from the market. Namely, the company approved the closing of the competitive process for a 50 percent stake in the Marlim oil field, which means that the cluster is no longer for sale.
The sale of the stake was announced back in November 2020 through the launch of an opportunity disclosure stage.
