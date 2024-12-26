Petrobras Puts into Operation Emissions Reduction Unit at RNEST

The new unit will allow the refinery to increase its current processing by 27,000 bpd.

Brazilian energy major Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) has put into operation an atmospheric emissions reduction unit (SNOX) at the Abreu e Lima refinery (RNEST), in the city of Ipojuca, state of Pernambuco.

Petrobras said in a media release that the new unit will allow the refinery to increase its current processing by 27,000 barrels per day (bpd), in compliance with the emissions limit set by the local environmental authority, from 88,000 bpd to 115,000 bpd.

Petrobras said SNOX is the first refining emissions reduction unit in Brazil and in the Americas. SNOX can transform sulfur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) into sulfuric acid. Thus, Petrobras is adding a new product to the company's portfolio. The acid produced is an important input for the treatment and generation of drinking water, among other uses, it said.

While reducing SOx emissions, the unit generates steam energy that will be utilized in the refinery operations, leading to a decrease in gas consumption for energy generation and enhancing the overall energy efficiency of RNEST, Petrobras said.

Petrobras added that preparations are underway to start the expansion works on Train 1, which will increase the refinery’s capacity by 15,000 bpd, improve the flow of light products, and enhance the processing capacity for pre-salt oil. The expansion is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Petrobras said it will also begin the procurement process to complete works on Train 2, which will add 130,000 bpd to RNEST’s capacity.

Among all refineries in Brazil, RNEST boasts the highest conversion rate of crude oil to diesel at 70 percent. Once the RNEST projects (SNOX, Revamp Train 1, and Train 2) are completed, the facility will be able to process 260,000 barrels of oil daily, leading to an increase in national S-10 diesel production of around 13 million liters each day, Petrobras said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com