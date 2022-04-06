Petrobras Pulls Marlim Field Cluster From The Market

Petrobras approves the closing of the competitive process for a 50 pct stake in the Marlim oil field, which means that the cluster is no longer for sale.

Brazil's state-run oil major Petrobras has approved the closing of the competitive process for a 50 percent stake in the Marlim oil field, which means that the cluster is no longer for sale.

The sale of the stake was announced back in November 2020 through the launch of an opportunity disclosure stage.

Immediately following the announcement, experts stated that the asset would be extremely difficult to sell since buyers would have had to pay billions of dollars, but Petrobras would remain the operator of the asset.

“Petrobras constantly evaluates its portfolio and, considering the alignment of concessions with the company's strategy and the improvement of its economic-financial indicators, the Marlim Pole was fully maintained in the portfolio, its production having already been incorporated within the horizon of the Strategic Plan 2022-26,” the company explained.

The Brazilian major added that it reinforced its commitment to the wide transparency of its divestment projects and the management of its portfolio and affirms its focus on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters.

Also, Petrobras said that the Executive Board of the company has approved the closing of the competitive process for the sale of the deepwater concessions of Marlim, Voador, Marlim Leste, and Marlim Sul fields, collectively known as Pole Marlim. Petrobras owns a 100 percent stake in the fields.

The Marlim and Voador fields occupy an area of 131 square miles and are in deep waters, with water depths ranging from 1,300 to 3,445 feet, some 93 miles from the northern coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The two fields share the production infrastructure and, between January and October 2020, produced an average of 68,900 barrels of oil per day and 934,000 cbm of gas per day.

The upcoming revitalization project at Marlim and Vorador involves the replacement of all existing platforms with two new FPSOs. First oil from the revitalization is estimated for 2023, with a plateau expected by 2025.

Marlim Leste is located east of the Marlim field, some 65 miles from Cabo de São Tomé in water depths ranging from 2,560 to 6,560 feet. From January to October 2020, Marlim Leste produced an average of 38,500 barrels of oil per day and 615,000 cbm of gas per day.

Marlim Sul stands some 56 miles from the northern coast of Rio de Janeiro, located in deep and ultra-deep waters with water depths ranging from 2,625 to 8,200 feet. The field produced on average, from January to October 2020, around 109,600 barrels of oil per day and 2,062,000 cbm of gas per day.

Active field infrastructure includes four platforms with a combined oil processing capacity of over 400 million bbl per day. Of the four platforms, three are semi-submersible – the P-40, P-51, and P-56 – and one is an FSO – the P-38.

