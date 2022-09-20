Petrobras Pulls Albacora Field From The Market

Petrobras decided not to be selling the Albacora concession and to replace the two production units on the field.

Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has ended the competitive process for the sale of the Albacora concession and decided to maintain it and replace the two production units on the field.

The company was negotiating with PetroRio for the sale of the field. However, despite the efforts of both parties, it was not possible to converge on conditions that would reflect the valuation of the asset for Petrobras.

As a result, the company will continue with the Albacora revitalization project, located in the deep waters of the Campos Basin, which includes the development of production from the Forno reservoir in the Albacora pre-salt.

The project foresees the contracting of a new FPSO-type platform for the field to replace the two production units that currently operate in the asset – P-25 and P-31.

“The company remains fully committed to its active portfolio management program and reinforces its commitment to broad transparency of the divestment processes. In this sense, it is important to emphasize that Petrobras continues to periodically reassess its portfolio of assets, continuously identifying which ones should be divested and which ones should be the focus of its investments,” Petrobras said in a statement.

The Albacora field is a large deepwater field in the Campos Basin and is the first giant deepwater field in Brazil. It comprises 65 wells, two production units, and seven manifolds – six for oil production and one for water injection. The production has reached 150,000 bopd and 90 mmcf/d of natural gas.

The semi-submersible platform P-25 has a process plant with a capacity of 100,000 bopd and 115 mmcf/d of natural gas. There are 14 production wells connected directly to the platform and 16 wells connected to two production manifolds by a vertical flowline connection system.

The FPSO P-31 process plant capacity is 200,000 bopd and 130 mmcf/d of gas. The plant processes the oil produced in the P-25 platform and the oil production of 28 production wells connected to four production manifolds.

The decision to end the Albacora sale process does not affect the ongoing divestment of the Albacora Leste field, whose sale contract was signed with PetroRio in April this year. Petrobras added that it remains committed to closing this transaction.

Namely, Petro Rio agreed to acquire a 90 percent operating stake in the producing Albacora Leste field from Petrobras for $2.2 billion. The remaining 10 percent stake in the field located in the deep waters of the northern part of the Campos Basin is held by Repsol Sinopec.

The field’s production is carried out via the P-50 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO). The vessel has an oil processing capacity of 180,000bbl/d and 6 million cubic meters per day of gas. Petro Rio estimates Albacora Leste to have economically recoverable 1P reserves of around 280 million barrels, with net reserves of more than 240 million barrels net to the company. The field is expected to be retired after 2050.

