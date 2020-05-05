Petrobras Plans to Divest Manati Field Stake
Brazil’s Petrobras is seeking a buyer for its 35% stake in the Manati field in the Camamu Basin. Earlier this week the company started publicizing the opportunity in the field, a shallow water maritime production concession located in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia.
The Manati field is 10km from the coast of the municipality of Cairú, Bahia, in water depths between 35 and 50 meters. The field started operating in 2009 and its average production in 2019 was 105 barrels per day of condensate and 1,269 thousand m3 / day of gas, through the PMNT-1 fixed platform, which involves an underwater structure composed of six gas producing wells.
Gas and condensate are exported through a 24-inch pipeline and 126 kilometers to Estação Geofísico Vandemir Ferreira (EVF) in São Francisco do Conde/BA. The platform, the export pipeline, EVF and all field facilities are included in the potential transaction.
Petrobras is the operator in partnership with Enauta Participações (45%), Geopark Brasil E&P de Petróleo e Gás Ltda. (10%) and Brasoil Manati Exploração Petrolífera Ltda. (10%).
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
