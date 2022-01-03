Petrobras Planning To Develop Sergipe-Alagoas Fields Using FPSO Duo

Petrobras has submitted a declaration of commerciality for fields in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin with development plans including FPSOs.

Brazilian major Petrobras has submitted a declaration of commerciality for fields in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin offshore Brazil with development plans including FPSOs.

Petrobras is the operator of Consortia BM-SEAL-4 and BM-SEAL-11 and the sole owner of rights to the BM-SEAL-4A and BM-SEAL-10 Concessions.

The company said that the declarations of commerciality of the oil accumulations located in these concessions were submitted to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP).

The BM-SEAL-4 and BM-SEAL-4A areas were acquired in 2000, in the 2nd Bidding Round under a Concession Agreement while the BM-SEAL-10 and BM-SEAL-11 areas were acquired in 2004, in the 6th Bidding Round under a Concession Agreement.

In the declarations sent to the regulator, Petrobras named the new fields Budião, Budião Noroeste, Budião Sudeste, Palombeta, Cavala, Agulhinha, and Agulhinha Oeste.

Petrobras intends to develop the production from these fields in two modules, called Sergipe Deepwater (SEAP) I and II, which foresee the installation of two FPSO-type platforms.

The first platform planned to serve the SEAP I module will be the P-81, scheduled to start production in 2026, with a capacity to produce 120 thousand barrels of oil/condensate and flow 282.5 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The second platform planned to serve the SEAP II module is in the contracting planning phase and is scheduled to start production after the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan horizon.

The SEAP I and II modules include the implementation of a new gas flow system connecting the two production modules to the Sergipan coast, with a capacity of 635.6 million cubic feet per day, which is in the planning stage, and scheduled to start operating after 2022-2026 Strategic Plan horizon.

Petrobras is the operator of the BM-SEAL-4A and BM-SEAL-10 concessions with 100 percent interest, in the BM-SEAL-11 concession with 60 percent, in partnership with IBV Brasil Petróleo which owns 40 percent, and in BM-SEAL-4 concession with 75 percent, in partnership with ONGC which holds the remaining 25 percent.

