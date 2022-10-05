Petrobras Places Order For Tenth Buzios FPSO

Petrobras has signed a contract with Singapore's Sembcorp Marine for the construction of the P-82 FPSO.

The FPSO is set to be deployed on the Búzios field development project in the Santos Basin pre-salt area offshore Brazil.

The P-82 FPSO will have the capacity to produce up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day, process up to 12 million cubic meters of gas per day, and store more than 1.6 million barrels. The project foresees the interconnection of 16 wells, 9 of which are producers, and 7 injectors.

The platform is scheduled to start operating in 2026, and it will be the tenth platform to be installed in the Búzios field, where Petrobras is the operator, with a 92.6 percent stake in the field, having CNOOC and CNODC as partners, with 3.7 percent each.

The P-82 FPSO will be the 29th unit to go into production in the pre-salt and is part of Petrobras' new generation of platforms, which are characterized by their high production capacity and by their innovative low-carbon technologies.

The unit will incorporate, for example, the so-called closed flare technology, which increases gas utilization in a safe and sustainable manner and prevents it from being burned into the atmosphere.

Other innovations will be the methane gas detection system, capable of acting to prevent or mitigate the risk of leaks of this compound, and the digital twins, which consists of a virtual reproduction of the platform to enable simulations and remote tests, before it goes into operation, a factor that aims to increase safety and reliability.

The platform will also be equipped with CCUS technology which will capture, use, and geologically store CO2.

“Petrobras is a pioneer in the use of this technology, which allows it to combine increased productivity with reduced carbon emissions,” the company said.

The order for the P-82 comes only days after Petrobras ordered the $2.8 billion P-83 FPSO from Keppel Offshore & Marine. It is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027 and is a repeat order of the P-80 FPSO that Keppel O&M secured in August 2022.

The P-83 will be the third FPSO that Keppel is building for Petrobras for the Buzios field. In addition to the P-80, Keppel is currently working on the P-78 FPSO.

