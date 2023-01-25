Petrobras Picks TechnipFMC For Subsea Work Off Brazil

TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial master services agreement for subsea services with Brazilian oil major Petrobras.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial master services agreement (MSA) for subsea services with Brazilian oil major Petrobras.

Technip FMC said that the three-year contract had an option to extend for a further two years.

The company will provide life-of-field services to support its installed base offshore Brazil. The contract covers installation, intervention, and maintenance of both equipment and tooling, as well as technical support for subsea umblicals, risers, and flowlines.

The agreement succeeds a previous MSA and supports Petrobras’s increased volume of operations. Services will be supplied from TechnipFMC’s base in Macaé, Brazil.

“This new MSA continues our enduring partnership with Petrobras. We are delighted to continue this relationship through this direct award. For 40 years, we have provided services from Macaé, demonstrating the strength of our commitment to delivering services using our in-country workforce,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, stated.

It is worth noting that, for TechnipFMC, a substantial contract is between $250 million and $500 million. Also, a portion of this inbound order was included in the company’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results. A portion of this award will be inbounded in future periods.

In recent related news, Petrobras recently contracted Aker Solutions to provide subsea production systems and subsea lifecycle services for its oil and gas fields.

On the other hand, TechnipFMC won a deal at the start of 2023 with an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract with oil and gas company Wintershall Dea Norge. The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of pipe for the Dvalin North field, which will be tied back to the Heidrun Platform via the existing Dvalin field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com