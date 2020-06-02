SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Petrobras Moves Forward with Camamu Stake Sale

by Bertie Melinda Taylor
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Tuesday, June 02, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Petrobras Moves Forward with Camamu Stake Sale
The sale is in line with the company's strategy of optimizing its portfolio and increasing the focus in deep and ultra-deep waters.

Petrobras has begun the non-binding phase linked to selling its 35% stake in Campo de Manati, a shallow water maritime production concession in the Camamu Basin in the state of Bahia.

Campo de Manati is 10 km from the coast of the municipality of Cairú / BA, in water depths between 35 and 50 meters. The field started operating in 2007 and its average production in 2019 was 105 bpd of condensate and 1,269 thousand m3 / day of gas, through the PMNT-1 fixed platform, which includes an underwater structure composed of six gas producing wells. 

Petrobras is the operator of the field, in partnership with Enauta Participações (45%), Geopark Brasil E&P de Petróleo e Gás Ltda. (10%) and Brasoil Manati Exploração Petrolífera Ltda. (10%).

The sale is in line with the company’s strategy of optimizing its portfolio and increasing the focus in deep and ultra-deep waters, where Petrobras has demonstrated a competitive differential over the years.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles