Petrobras Moves Forward with Camamu Stake Sale

Petrobras has begun the non-binding phase linked to selling its 35% stake in Campo de Manati, a shallow water maritime production concession in the Camamu Basin in the state of Bahia.

Campo de Manati is 10 km from the coast of the municipality of Cairú / BA, in water depths between 35 and 50 meters. The field started operating in 2007 and its average production in 2019 was 105 bpd of condensate and 1,269 thousand m3 / day of gas, through the PMNT-1 fixed platform, which includes an underwater structure composed of six gas producing wells.

Petrobras is the operator of the field, in partnership with Enauta Participações (45%), Geopark Brasil E&P de Petróleo e Gás Ltda. (10%) and Brasoil Manati Exploração Petrolífera Ltda. (10%).

The sale is in line with the company’s strategy of optimizing its portfolio and increasing the focus in deep and ultra-deep waters, where Petrobras has demonstrated a competitive differential over the years.

