Petrobras Makes New Discoveries
Petrobras revealed this week that it has made two new discoveries offshore Brazil.
In a statement posted on its website, which was translated by Google, the company confirmed the presence of oil of “excellent quality” in the southeastern area of the Buzios field, which is located in the Santos Basin, and said it proved “greater potential” in the pre-salt of the Albacora field, which is situated in the Campos Basin.
Well 9-BUZ-39DA-RJS in the Buzios field was drilled to a water depth of 6,916 feet and identified 682 feet of reservoirs, according to the statement. Oil with the same quality as that already being produced in the field was discovered at the well, the statement outlined.
The discovery at well 9-AB-135D-RJS in the Albacora field consists of approximately 700 feet of reservoirs, according to the statement, which confirmed the presence of light oil. Well 9-AB-135D-RJS is situated within the Forno Discovery Assessment Plan area and has a water depth of 1,476 feet, Petrobras highlighted.
Petrobras is the operator of the consortium in the Buzios field with a 90 percent interest. CNOOC holds a five percent stake and CNODC holds the remaining five percent interest. Petrobras is the operator of the Albacora field with a 100 percent stake.
Last month, Petrobras identified the presence of oil in an exploratory well in the Southwest block of Tartaruga Verde, which is located in the Campos Basin. Petrobras is the operator of the block with a 100 percent stake, with Pre-sal Petroleo SA (PPSA) acting as manager.
During the same month, Petrobras identified the presence of oil in the pioneer well of the Uirapuru block, which is situated in the Santos Basin pre-salt. PPSA is the manager of the block. Petrobras is the operator with a 30 percent stake, in partnership with ExxonMobil and Equinor, which each have a 28 percent interest, and Petrogal, which holds the remaining 14 percent stake.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Energy Chief Says US Oil on Its Way Back
- Trump Says Energy Cos Starting to Look Very Good
- Petrobras Makes New Discoveries
- Oil Near 5-Week High as US Debates Lockdown Exit
- Oil Market Recovery Could Be Erratic
- Is Rig Count a Reliable Production Gauge These Days?
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Aragon Wins Yinson FPSO Contracts
- Magnolia LNG Project Sold for $2.25MM
- Woodside Awards Pluto-Karratha Contract
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Murphy Oil Closing Legacy Arkansas, Calgary Offices
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- Upcoming Data Should Clarify Oil Market Recovery
- North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force
- Pipe Giant Says Drillers Already Reopening Wells
- US Oil Rig Count Down 513 From Last Year
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy