Petrobras Itapu Field FPSO Starts Production

Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras has started production from the P-71 floating production, storage, and offloading vessel installed on the Itapu field.

The P-71 FPSO started producing on Wednesday, December 21. The start of production from the FPSO happened ahead of schedule as it was initially anticipated in for 2023.

The P-71 is an FPSO type with the capacity to process up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 6 million cubic meters of gas per day, in addition to storing up to 1.6 million barrels of oil.

“We were able to anticipate the production of the P-71 platform, which was originally scheduled for 2023. We will also be able to anticipate the ramp-up (production evolution), which is excellent news not only for Petrobras but also for the country, which will receive the royalties from this production earlier," says Petrobras' Chief Production Development Officer João Henrique Rittershaussen.

Positioned in a water depth of 2,010 meters, the P-71 will be the only one to produce in the Itapu field, fully operated by Petrobras under the Transfer of Rights and Production Sharing regimes. The company expects the unit to reach its maximum production capacity in 2023.

The P-71 is the sixth and last of the series of replicant platforms operated by Petrobras. Other FPSOs in the series are the P-66, P-67, P-68, P-69, and P-70. These units are characterized by a standardized engineering design, high production capacity, and advanced technologies for the operation and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

One of the unit's low-carbon technologies is the so-called FGRU – Flare Gas Recovery Unity – a system which contributes to greater utilization of the produced gas and reduction of emissions.

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, through its Brazilian subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz, completed the P-71 in October. Originally designed for the Tupi field, the FPSO underwent modifications and integration at EJA for deployment at the Itapu field after Petrobras’ decision to focus on deep and ultra-deep waters.

