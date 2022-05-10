Petrobras Investing $16B In Campos Basin Revitalization

Petrobras will invest $16B in the revitalization of Campos, with plans to install three new platforms and interconnect more than 100 oil rigs.

Brazilian state-owned oil major Petrobras will invest $16 billion in the renovation plan for the Campos Basin, with plans to install three new platforms and interconnect more than 100 oil rigs in the area over the next five years.

With more than 40 years of history, the Campos Basin maintains a prominent position as an innovation center and points to the future. Today it is the stage for the largest revitalization project in the offshore industry.

In the coming years, Petrobras will adopt new technologies for the revitalization of mature assets in the area and decommissioning of its oil platforms.

"In 2021, the Campos Basin accounted for about 25 percent of Petrobras' total production. The company projects to reach a volume of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in that basin in 2026, with the entry of three new systems into production.

“This volume represents about three times the production that we would reach if we had not invested in the new platforms. In other words – without the new projects, our future production in the basin would be 300,000 boe," explained Petrobras' Executive Manager of Strategy Eduardo Bordieri.

Three new FPSOs by 2026

Petrobras expects to install three new FPSOs in the region in the next few years. The FPSOs Anita Garibaldi and Anna Neri will be installed in the Marlim field and together they will be capable of producing up to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The third planned unit is the Maria Quitéria in the Parque das Baleias complex with a capacity of 100,000 bpd.

The basin has accumulated a series of expressive results. To get an idea, Petrobras broke the national record in the time it took to build a well in deep waters, reaching the mark of 35 days, in the Marlim field.

For comparison purposes, the previous record in the country was 44 days, set in 2021 in the Golfinho field, in the Espírito Santo Basin.

In Marlim, the historical average in the last 20 years in well construction was 93 days, indicating a 63 percent reduction in this period.

"This performance demonstrates our economic resilience in oil rig projects, in addition to our technological advances in new oil rig models that are faster and more optimized than conventional ones," Bordieri added.

According to its Strategic Plan 2022-2026, Petrobras has the ambition to add a volume of 20 billion boe to its reserves by 2030, of which 5 billion boe in assets operated by Petrobras in the Campos Basin. This projection is the focus of the strategic program called RES-20, exclusively focused on the expansion of the company's reserves.

