Petrobras Hits Oil in Santos Basin Pre-Salt
Petrobras has hit oil pay in the pioneer well of the Uirapuru block, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt, according to a statement from the company late last week.
The pioneer well is about 200 km off the coast of the city of Santos, at a water depth of 1,995 meters, with oil in porous reservoirs in the exploratory prospect known as Araucária. Data from the well will be analyzed to help target exploratory activities in the area and assess the discovery’s potential, according to the company.
The Uirapuru block, which was acquired in the fourth production sharing round in June 2018, is inserted in the Pre-salt Polygon, under a production sharing regime, with Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. as manager.
Petrobras is the operator of the block with a 30% stake, in partnership with ExxonMobil (28%), Equinor (28%) and Petrogal (14%).
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Feds to Offer 77MM Barrels of Oil Storage to Producers
- Bankrupt Alta Mesa Accepts Lower Bid With $220MM Sale
- Liberty Oilfield Services Makes Staff, Salary Cuts
- US Rig Count Drops by 64 From Previous Week
- Output Cuts and Storage Scarcity Could Drive Oil Market This Week
- Baker Hughes Virtual Test Successful for Louisiana Project
- Petrobras Hits Oil in Santos Basin Pre-Salt
- Fugro Implements Painful Measures
- Is a US-Saudi-Russia Production Cut Viable?
- Oil Producers Race for Output Deal
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Trump to Meet With Oil Executives
- Nine Energy Service CFO Departs
- Already Cheap Crudes May Be Worth Less Than Zero Dollars
- Billions in Oil Royalty Payments at Stake as Trump Mulls Relief
- Diamondback Trims 2020 Production Expectations
- Cryopeak LNG Breaks Ground on New Facility
- Patterson-UTI Energy Cuts Capex 60 Percent YoY
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan