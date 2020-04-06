Petrobras Hits Oil in Santos Basin Pre-Salt

The pioneer well is about 200 km off the coast of the city of Santos, at a water depth of 1,995 meters.

Petrobras has hit oil pay in the pioneer well of the Uirapuru block, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt, according to a statement from the company late last week.

The pioneer well is about 200 km off the coast of the city of Santos, at a water depth of 1,995 meters, with oil in porous reservoirs in the exploratory prospect known as Araucária. Data from the well will be analyzed to help target exploratory activities in the area and assess the discovery’s potential, according to the company.

The Uirapuru block, which was acquired in the fourth production sharing round in June 2018, is inserted in the Pre-salt Polygon, under a production sharing regime, with Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. as manager.

Petrobras is the operator of the block with a 30% stake, in partnership with ExxonMobil (28%), Equinor (28%) and Petrogal (14%).

